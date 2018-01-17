Dems sure do have a lot of concern for poor and minorities...kind of

It has been clear for a long time that the greatest indication of who will end up in poverty is single-parent households. And the Great Society-type anti-poverty programs essentially encouraged the breakup of families.

We should all demand that Dick Durbin, Chuck Schumer, Al Sharpton, and others who claim that Trump is a racist prove they are not themselves racists, because everything I see with Democrat policies is an attempt to keep minorities dependent on government.

Democrats have continually raised regressive taxes like sales, motor fuel, sugar, cigarettes, telecommunications, utilities, etc. All these taxes harm the poor and middle class much more than the rich. It takes money out of the people’s pockets that they could spend on other wants and needs or to build a nest egg.

Democrats have continued to support prevailing wage laws like the Davis-Bacon Act, which has oppressed minorities and taxpayers for over 80 years. If we actually had an open bidding process instead of government dictates, there would be more jobs, especially for minorities, and more building projects completed.

Obama and other Democrats have sought to destroy and bankrupt coal companies and other fossil fuel energy jobs. They have not cared about the lost jobs or the increased costs to consumers – not the poor, not the middle class, not minorities.

Democrats have not cared about securing the borders, which allows illegal aliens to take jobs that may have gone to other minorities and allowed more gangs, crime, and drugs. This especially hurts the inner-city poor, and especially minorities.

It appears that Obama allowed a terrorist group to run drugs in the United States to appease Iran and work on his legacy, which especially harms inner cities and minorities.

Obama, Durbin, and other Democrats killed off the education voucher program in D.C. which was especially helping minorities.

Obama and the Democrats stacked regulation after regulation on the economy, especially on health care and this unnecessarily increased costs on everyone which especially hurt the poor and middle class, especially minorities.

Democrats support abortion on demand, which kills off minority babies at a much higher degree than their proportion of the population. Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, was certainly a racist.

Democrats are glad to require photo IDs for many things but say that somehow, minorities aren’t able to get ID to vote. That sounds like a racist comment to me.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is reducing regulations and taxes as fast as he can on 100% of the people. Not once have I seen race referred to. When millions have gotten raises and bonuses through companies like Walmart and waste management, not once have I seen a reference to race, sex, sexual orientation, or religion. These bonuses, raises, and tax cuts have been colorblind, just as Martin Luther King envisioned. Trump wants to lift up everyone in the private sector.

Under Trump, black and other minority unemployment is hitting all-time lows, which certainly doesn’t sound like racism to me.

I would like the media and Democrats to list their economic policies meant to lift minorities up instead of making them dependent on their masters, the government. They should prove that they are not racist before they demand that of others.

While they are at it, I would like Obama, Durbin, and the media to show proof that humans are causing climate change and global warming, which they use as an excuse to establish policies to destroy industries and jobs and raise costs...which greatly harms the poor and the middle class, and especially minorities.