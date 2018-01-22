Dems focus group-tested DACA as pretext for a government shutdown

The poll was conducted by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group on behalf of the Senate Majority PAC.

One worrisome data point: A super[-]PAC allied with Senate Democrats commissioned a poll in 12 battleground states in early December 2017, and it found that in more conservative states, blame for a shutdown would be split between Trump and Republicans and Democrats in Congress. But when interviewers asked respondents about a shutdown that might be tied to the legal status of [DREAM]ers, Democrats absorbed more blame.

The government shutdown we're all supposed to believe is a terrible crisis is nothing more than a stunt – political theater designed and focus group-tested last year by a Senate Democrat super-PAC. The Washington Post revealed its scoop on the premeditation hundreds of words into a long article on the shutdown yesterday. (This is known as "burying the lede.")

Democrats, who knew [that] the attacks were coming, have blasted conservative states with videos and online ads that point to muddled quotes Trump made in 2013 and 2017 about how a government shutdown would be beneficial for his party. Priorities USA, a Democratic super[-]PAC, for instance, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a digital ad buy targeting swing seats.

The results of the survey might help explain the all-out ad blitz Democrats conducted shortly after the government shutdown. Democratic[-]affiliated groups are working overtime trying to shore up support for Sens. Robert P. Casey[,] Jr. of Pennsylvania and Sherrod Brown of Ohio after both sided with their parties during the budget fiasco.

It says a lot about the priority Dems give to protecting illegal aliens that despite the relatively unfavorable cast of the polling, they decided to go ahead anyway with a DACA shutdown. Apparently, they used the focus group polling to guide their strategy, as they pander to their base and long-term interest in changing the electorate via mass illegal immigration supplemented by amnesty and outright voter fraud .

One worrisome data point: A super[-]PAC allied with Senate Democrats commissioned a poll in 12 battleground states in early December 2017, and it found that in more conservative states, blame for a shutdown would be split between Trump and Republicans and Democrats in Congress. But when interviewers asked respondents about a shutdown that might be tied to the legal status of [DREAM]ers, Democrats absorbed more blame. The poll was conducted by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group on behalf of the Senate Majority PAC.

