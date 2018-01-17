Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin reveals whom he really works for

As a resident of Illinois, I always thought Dick Durbin was supposed to work for us, along with the citizens of the United States, but I was obviously wrong. I also thought he was supposed to follow his oath of office and the laws of the land, but here he is, saying he is working full-time for illegal aliens and to comply with an executive order that Barack Obama himself said he'd implemented without constitutional authority. Since he is currently not working for the people he is supposed to work for, Durbin should turn over his paycheck and have the people he works for pay his salary and benefits.

In comments on Monday, Durbin said it is illegal aliens, not his Illinois constituents, whom he is working "full time" and around the clock for. Durbin said (emphasis added): Listen, politics ain't beanbag. When you get into tough, complicated, contentious issues, sometimes rhetoric gets very fiery. If you don't have a tough skin, this is not a good business to get into. I know what happened. I stand behind every word that I said in terms of that meeting. I'm focused on one thing – not that meeting – but on making sure that those who are being protected by DACA and eligible for the DREAM Act have a future in America. I am focused on that full time.