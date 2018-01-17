Cory Booker completely loses it at DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

Booker became so unhinged in his staged outrage that he repeatedly threatened Nielsen, with clenched fists pointed in her direction.

A crazed, bug-eyed Cory Booker, junior senator from New Jersey, blasted Department of Homeland Security secretary Kristjen Nielsen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing yesterday on immigration.

Equal to Booker's overt violation of Nielsen's right to be treated without hostility and intimidation was the deranged content of his tirade.

Nielsen had stated earlier she did not hear the president say the "s-hole" word at last week's White House meeting on DACA.

Booker went ballistic and accused Nielsen of covering up for the real target of his outburst: President Trump.

The commander in chief in an Oval Office meeting referring to people from African countries and Haitians with the most vile and vulgar language, that language festers. When ignorance and bigotry is [sic] allied with power it is a dangerous force in our country. Your silence and your amnesia is [sic] complicit in it.

The senator then proclaimed that "tens of millions" of Americans are "hurting" over the word. Booker said he himself experienced "tears of rage" when Durbin called him to report the president's alleged vulgarity.

Booker's feigned emotional breakdown over a word he has heard many times as mayor of Newark was laughable.

Booker then rolled out the "white supremacy" charge, with examples of white criminals and their crimes, as if Nielsen, by the fact of her skin color, had committed them.

The senator's fake outrage and predictable race-baiting do not lessen the seriousness of threatening and harassing a female Cabinet member.

Booker's lunatic bellowing requires a mental health examination.