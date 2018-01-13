Connecting the Democrats' dots: Immigration reform, taxes, and votes

The immigration reform bill presented to the president by "the five white guys" was deemed to be an unserious effort that drastically favored liberals. At the same time (coincidentally), the media went nuts over the president allegedly saying, "Why do we have to take immigrants from these [s‑‑‑]-hole countries?"

The media overreaction to the alleged comment reached the level of derangement. CNN, MSNBC, and others lost their minds – to effect. It was all for show. If we look at the merits of immigration reform, it is clear that the president and Republicans, if they fall in line, have the winning hand. The American people may be inclined to show mercy to children brought here outside their own will. If they're in school or have joined the service or otherwise are not a drain on the economy, they can be given consideration regarding citizenship, but the premise that their extended family, to include those who did break the law by entering this country, is ludicrous. Illegal invaders need to get in the back of the queue. The wall summarily is a no-brainer. One would not leave their front door open and allow just anyone to come in the home. If you want to come here, do it legally, and make the case for why you should be invited in. The Raise Act is a good start. The Democrats are entirely to blame for our current circumstance. Our progressive tax system has created a two-tier (five-quintile) system – the upper 50% of income-earners in America who pay taxes and the lower 50% of income-earners who receive the lion's share of government's "safety net" spending. A vast majority of those who've come here illegally receive far more in net benefits than they contribute, in the form of taxes. Our federal government, states, and municipalities across America have debt that far exceeds their projected revenues. It costs $20,000 per year to teach a student in California. The equivalent cost in Utah is $6,700. Democrats have openly stated that they are importing immigrants for votes. Would Democrats be pro-immigrant, all other things being equal, if the immigrants voted Republican? I think not. Having said that, Republicans need to do a better job of educating legal immigrants and minorities on the merits of the Republican versus the Progressive system of government. More progress has been made, for all Americans, in the past twelve months than in the previous eight years. If you vote the way you voted in your country (that you left), don't be surprised if it turns into the s-hole that you left behind.