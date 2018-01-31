Communist crickets go on rampage

Well, it looks like more U.S. citizens were attacked by the crazy crickets singing "Babalu."

We've posted recently about the so called "sonic" attacks against U.S. diplomats in Cuba. The Cuban government blamed it on crickets or something like that.

This is from news reports:

The State Department says 19 American travellers who visited Cuba have reported symptoms similar to those suffered by U.S. diplomats, following a travel warning for the country posted in September. "We continue to urge U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to Cuba," a State Department official told CBS News. These cases are separate from the at least 24 American embassy personnel and their family members who have reported a range of symptoms from attacks that began in November 2016, according to U.S. officials. The September 29 travel warning said the victims have suffered "ear complaints, hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues, and difficulty sleeping." Medical documents reviewed by CBS News show diagnoses of concussions as well.

Well, I was not expecting that story but here we are. So what's going on?

First of all, let's hope that all impacted will recover and be back to a normal life soon.

Second, these attacks are clearly target to U.S. citizens or tourists. In other words, I don't see anything about "crickets" attacking other visitors to the island. Am I the only person who finds it strange that the attacks are on U.S. visitors or diplomats?

The Cuban government will dance around this issue and come up with silly explanations like blaming it on crickets. So it's time to put the foot down and take action against the Castro regime:

1) How about a class action suit against the Cuban government for these attacks? My guess is that it would shut down tourism pretty quickly; and,

2) President Trump should close the embassy.

And yes my mother is horrified about what communism has done to the Cuban crickets!

