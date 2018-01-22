« Newly released text messages between Strzok and Page suggest they knew the fix was in on Hillary emails | White House indicates disapproval of bi-partisan immigration bill »
January 22, 2018

CNN reporter admits on air: 'All we talk about at CNN is Russia, and voters don't care about the issue'

By Thomas Lifson

Wow!  Even CNN insiders are getting sick of the network's constant shilling for an evidence-free theory of Russian electoral mischief.  The brave ones only whisper about it, but the heroic can say it on air.

It is a good thing that CNN's "national political reporter" happens to be a member of the hereditary aristocracy of journalism, as the daughter of James Reston, a legendary New York Timesman.

You need only half a minute to watch the video:

Hat tip: Glenn Reynolds, Instapundit

Wow!  Even CNN insiders are getting sick of the network's constant shilling for an evidence-free theory of Russian electoral mischief.  The brave ones only whisper about it, but the heroic can say it on air.

It is a good thing that CNN's "national political reporter" happens to be a member of the hereditary aristocracy of journalism, as the daughter of James Reston, a legendary New York Timesman.

You need only half a minute to watch the video:

Hat tip: Glenn Reynolds, Instapundit