CNN reporter admits on air: 'All we talk about at CNN is Russia, and voters don't care about the issue'

Wow! Even CNN insiders are getting sick of the network's constant shilling for an evidence-free theory of Russian electoral mischief. The brave ones only whisper about it, but the heroic can say it on air. It is a good thing that CNN's "national political reporter" happens to be a member of the hereditary aristocracy of journalism, as the daughter of James Reston, a legendary New York Timesman.

You need only half a minute to watch the video: Hat tip: Glenn Reynolds, Instapundit