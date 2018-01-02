CNN host (!) defends tax reform as not just for billionaires and corporations, but for middle class

Rush transcript via Grabien:

>> And this tax bill is a perfect example of this[,] where it's a boon for billionaires, corporations. They created a permanent, massive tax cut for big corporations and they raised taxes on the middle class. It's incredible.

>> Well, Robby, Robby, Robby – you know that 80% of the, you know, folks, middle class, does get a tax break. It's not as big and not permanent but it is not fair to say only the corporations got a cut.

>> It's not permanent. This is important. They created a permanent massive tax cut for corporations and they said to families, we'll give you a tax cut unless in certain states, but yours is going to expire and corporations won't.

>> One thing –

>> This is crazy and that's the kind of priority we need to make sure the voters know about.