CNN host (!) defends tax reform as not just for billionaires and corporations, but for middle class
Have the suits at CNN given up on portraying the GOP-Trump tax reform bill according to the Democrats' party line? Perhaps they realize that in another month or two, 80% of Americans or more will be getting higher paychecks and think that this way, they won't sound ridiculous.
Whatever the reason, watch the shocking display of honesty as CNN's Poppy Harlow corrects Democrat henchman Robby Mook:
Rush transcript via Grabien:
>> And this tax bill is a perfect example of this[,] where it's a boon for billionaires, corporations. They created a permanent, massive tax cut for big corporations and they raised taxes on the middle class. It's incredible.
>> Well, Robby, Robby, Robby – you know that 80% of the, you know, folks, middle class, does get a tax break. It's not as big and not permanent but it is not fair to say only the corporations got a cut.
>> It's not permanent. This is important. They created a permanent massive tax cut for corporations and they said to families, we'll give you a tax cut unless in certain states, but yours is going to expire and corporations won't.
>> One thing –
>> This is crazy and that's the kind of priority we need to make sure the voters know about.
Have the suits at CNN given up on portraying the GOP-Trump tax reform bill according to the Democrats' party line? Perhaps they realize that in another month or two, 80% of Americans or more will be getting higher paychecks and think that this way, they won't sound ridiculous.
Whatever the reason, watch the shocking display of honesty as CNN's Poppy Harlow corrects Democrat henchman Robby Mook:
Rush transcript via Grabien:
>> And this tax bill is a perfect example of this[,] where it's a boon for billionaires, corporations. They created a permanent, massive tax cut for big corporations and they raised taxes on the middle class. It's incredible.
>> Well, Robby, Robby, Robby – you know that 80% of the, you know, folks, middle class, does get a tax break. It's not as big and not permanent but it is not fair to say only the corporations got a cut.
>> It's not permanent. This is important. They created a permanent massive tax cut for corporations and they said to families, we'll give you a tax cut unless in certain states, but yours is going to expire and corporations won't.
>> One thing –
>> This is crazy and that's the kind of priority we need to make sure the voters know about.