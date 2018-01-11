Civil war in the Senate Judiciary Committee

The unilateral action taken by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, to make public the testimony before the committee from Glenn Simpson, cofounder of Fusion GPS, makes it clear that civil war has broken out on Capitol Hill. The object? The ouster of President Trump from the White House. Simpson retained the former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele to dig up dirt on candidate Trump, resulting in the bogus "Steele dossier." Apparently, the disclosed testimony sought to bolster the reputations of both Simpson and Steele. On January 4, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles E. Grassley and Senator Lindsey Graham criminally referred Steele to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and FBI director Christopher Wray for giving false statements "regarding his distribution of information contained in the dossier." The New York Times, January 6, reported that this "request infuriated Democrats and raised the stakes in the partisan battle over the investigations into Mr. Trump, his campaign team[,] and Russia."

Reporting Sen. Feinstein's unilateral action on the Simpson testimony on January 10, the Times cited the Democrat's view that "scrutiny of the dossier's provenance is a distraction from the central question: [d]id the Trump campaign knowingly seek aid from Russia?" This "central question," however, can be seen as a "distraction" from concern that the material in the dossier and associated efforts by the self-styled "Resistance" are nothing more than a partisan attempt to sabotage the Trump presidency. Feinstein's unilateral action seems to reflect Democrat partisanship in the ongoing civil war against the Trump presidency. Attached to the referral request concerning Steele was "a classified memorandum related to certain communications between Christopher Steele and multiple U.S. news outlets regarding the so-called 'Trump dossier' that Mr. Steele compiled on behalf of Fusion GPS for the Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee and also provided to the FBI." Perhaps Feinstein can arrange to have that classified material leaked to the public. Apparently, it is already in the hands of "multiple U.S. news outlets," which seem to be keeping secret key elements of the campaign to use the dossier to bring down President Trump. Or does the NeverTrump project realize that the collusion charge is "fake news"?