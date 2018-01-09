Center for American Progress just screwed up Schumer's DACA budget showdown plans

In a memorandum never intended to reach beyond the inner circle of the Democrats, Jennifer Palmieri just admitted the truth and made it much harder for Democrats to push hard for DACA amnesty by holding hostage funding for the federal government, including national defense. Michael Bastach of The Daily Caller has the story:

The memo, co-authored by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri, was sent around to allies calling on Democrats to "refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them."

As many conservatives have maintained for years, the Democratic Party desperately wants to import people whose lack of skills ensure they will remain poor and dependent on government assistance so as to have a new crop of voters who will vote Democrat. They evidently realize that the economic growth and re-industrialization that President Trump's policies are sparking ensure that the existing electorate of Americans is unlikely to vote Democrat in sufficient numbers to bring them back to power – thus the necessity of importing new voters who will perpetually be dependent on the taxes paid by others.

Schumer already faces a tough road convincing voters that it is worthwhile shutting down the federal government and hampering national defense to confer a boon on border violators, half of whom have not even bothered to learn English during childhood, the best time for language-learning, and a quarter of whom are functionally illiterate. A huge percentage of these schemers will be tax-consumers burdening taxpayers.

Now the leading think-tank guiding Democrats' strategy has given up the game: they are importing a new electorate to outweigh the political influence of the Americans who are expected to pay their bills.

President Trump is fully capable of calling out this con game, even when the media line up in lockstep to support the Dems.