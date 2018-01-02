Can so-called fact-checkers get facts straight?

There is an army of supposed fact-checkers who come from essentially the same school of thought as other journalists. Those are the same people whose reporting on President Trump has been more than 90% negative since he took office. You'd think fact-checkers would be more objective, but it doesn't seem to be the case. Unless fact-checkers can learn the difference between a theory or opinion and actual facts, their purported skills are worthless.

Theory: Trump colluded with the Russians to rig the election.

Fact: After many investigations, there is no indication this is true.

How it is reported: The media have continually reported over the last year as if the theory were true, with no attention to the facts. What we have had is endless investigations looking for illegal activity instead of actually finding illegal activity, then doing an investigation. The media report as if the illegal activity had already been found. None of the charges so far has anything to do with collusion between Trump and the Russians, which is supposedly what the investigation was all about. When Trump says the collusion story is false and fake, the media call that a lie, even though it is true.

Fact: The Democrats bought a fake Russian dossier and gave it to the government.

Theory: It appears that the Obama administration, Justice, and the FBI all used this dossier as an excuse to spy on an opposing political party.

How it is reported: The media care little about this, and it is inexcusable that they wouldn't care that an incumbent party targeted political opposition with spying. The media had little concern that Obama's team illegally spied on thousands of people for years before that, whether through the NSA or through targeting individual journalists. It is extremely dangerous to democracy and freedom when an administration colludes with a political party to destroy one candidate and help the other, but the media clearly don't care when they also collude to elect her. Why was there no spying on the Clinton team if there was an actual worry about collusion?

Fact: Members of the Obama team illegally leaked conversations and illegally unmasked names of people surrounding Trump.

How it is reported: The media don't care about these clear violations of the law. Instead, they assume that the leaks are true and go after those targeted instead of the leakers.

Fact: Hillary and her aides illegally trafficked in classified documents on unclassified computers for years.

Incoherent theory: Despite charging others for lesser violations of security laws, the Justice Department did everything it could to protect its chosen one and to give her special justice or no justice. The people at Justice have said Hillary and her aides are so ignorant that they had no idea they were violating the laws. In other words, they had no intent, which actually doesn't matter.

How it is reported: Again, the media didn't care about the law. They had picked Hillary to be president, and they gladly went along with whatever they were told. The media also go along by pretending Obama never held sway over the Justice Department.

It is dangerous when our justice system protects the rich and powerful while going after lower crimes and the less powerful. It is also dangerous when the media protect the corrupt powerful people because they like their agenda and go hard after their opponents.

The media, the Justice Department, and Democrats pretend they are for equal justice for all. That clearly isn't true. They also like to pretend Obama allowed the Justice Department to operate independently.

Theory: If you cut tax rates, revenues to the government will fall.

Fact: Revenues have routinely risen substantially after previous tax cuts.

How it is reported: The media report that the theory is true and that the facts are false.

Theory: The current rapid economic growth is because of Obama.

Fact: Obama had eight years of tax increases, spending increases, rapidly increasing regulations, and massive debt increases, and the result was the slowest economic recovery in 70 years despite the Federal Reserve injecting trillions into the economy and punishing savers with near-zero interest rates. The current growth is because Trump is reducing Obama regulations as fast as he can and because of the expected tax cuts. The result is that the private sector has more money and power and that consumer and business confidence has shot up along with the stock market. The wealth effect is trickling through the economy, and Hispanic and black employment is rising. The last time the economy was growing this fast was 2004, after Bush's across-the-board tax cuts. It is not coincidental that the economy grows faster when the private sector has more money and freedom. There is a direct correlation.

How it is reported: The media are rewriting and will rewrite history as often as necessary to build Obama's weak legacy and because they like big government. Besides, their goal is clearly to trash Trump every day. Facts haven't mattered for a long time.

Theory: If we just give amnesty one more time, then we will adhere to immigration laws.

Fact: Illegal aliens will know that there will always be a future amnesty.

How it is reported: The media don't care about enforcement of immigration laws and love amnesty.

Fact: The climate has always changed.

Theory: Humans cause climate change.

How it is reported: The media call people who say the climate has always changed deniers and stupid, while they accept the unproven theory as factual. No matter how many times the predictions are shown to be false, the predictions are changed, and the numbers are manipulated to match the theory, the media just go along. Facts are irrelevant when there is an agenda to push.

Theory: If the government collects trillions of dollars from the people and from businesses, it can control temperatures, sea levels, storm activity, and the climate as a whole forever.

Fact: The government can't control budgets, can't keep simple repeated promises that you can keep your doctor and health plan if you want and that Obamacare will lower premiums, can't tell the truth, and can't handle Veterans Administration lines. Why would anyone believe that the government can control the climate tomorrow, let alone 100 years from now? The government couldn't even keep track of the guns it sold to Mexico. Yet we are to believe that it can control the climate?

How it is reported: The media swallow the "government controlling the climate" narrative hook, line, and sinker, with little curiosity. They can't stand that Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord, so they act as though the theory is factual instead of just a theory that has been woefully inaccurate so far.

Most fact-checkers are essentially stenographers pushing the Democrat agenda, like most other journalists.