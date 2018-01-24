California's de facto secession

The state of California has been flouting U.S. federal laws for some time. First it legalized marijuana, a controlled substance under federal statutes. Then it tolerated, and encouraged, sanctuary cities within the state – safe spaces against federal immigration law. As of this year, the California legislature has made the entire state a safe space for illegal immigration. Now the legislators have added a new state law creating criminal penalties for cooperating with federal immigration officials. Isn't it time we pointed out the obvious? If the government in California doesn't see itself to be compelled to abide by federal law, and legislates in open contempt of the collective wishes of the other states, it is both unreasonable and unfair to continue letting its federal congressmen and senators participate in the process of making federal laws. If the state of California wants to nullify federal laws, the other states have a moral right (if not an explicit legal one) to nullify California's federal representation.

Functionally, if not by actual open declaration, the state of California has seceded from the union. It has broken the collective agreement on which the nation itself was founded. It apparently wants to have its cake and eat it, too, however. It wants all of the benefits of being part of the union without surrendering the right to ignore our laws as it sees fit. As citizens of the United States, it is obvious that, in principle, we should not be bound by the influence of legislators from a foreign country – which California now is in all but name.