CA teacher and Dem city councilman calls military 'lowest of the low'

A California teacher and Democratic member of the Pico Rivera City Council told his students that he doesn't think much of the American military.

“They’re the frickin’ lowest of our low,” Salcido can be heard saying in one of the videos. “We’ve got a bunch of dumbsh*ts over there. Think about the people who you know who are over there — your freaking stupid uncle Louis or whatever, they’re dumbsh*ts,” Salcido continued. “They’re not, like, high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people, they’re the freaking lowest of our low.” The student, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retribution from his classmates, told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that he comes from a military family and felt Salcido’s rant was “disrespectful.” “It was so disrespectful to my dad and my uncles and all veterans and those still in the military,” the student told the paper.

How ignorant is that? The idea that only the "lowest of the low" join the military is absurd. Has this guy ever heard of West Point or the Naval Academy? The rank and file almost to a person - more than 90% - has graduated from high school and 82% of officers have a Bachelors degree. That compares to a high school graduation rate in the general public of 59% and just 29% who have a college degree.

The teacher must be reading left wing propaganda from the 1970s, before the all-volunteer army. The US has a professional fighting force of very smart, very tough, very dedicated people. It takes brains to operate much of the high tech equipment our military people now use on the battlefield. This gives them an extraordinary advantage over any army in the world, including the Russians and the Chinese, whose conscript armies resemble the teacher's description far more than the American army.

Thank God our military are not "academics" or "intellectual people." What kind of army would that be? Besides, spouting left wing propaganda all day is not my idea of an intellectual person or even an academic.

This isn't the first time Salcido has been in trouble for something he did in a classroom. He has been suspended twice, including once for hitting a student in the back of the head:

2010: Salcido serves another year as mayor. In July that year, Salcido was placed on temporary leaveand later suspended after a parent complained that the teacher threatened his daughter, made inappropriate comments about race and insulted other students and parents. Salcido denied the accusations, saying his comments were taken out of context. At the time, the student, Savannah Kelly, said she was talking to a classmate when Salcido said, “shut up Kelly before I kill you.” 2012: Salcido was again placed on leave after hitting a 15-year-old El Rancho student who put his head down in class. The student’s mother called the sheriff’s Pico Rivera station to complain that Salcido hit the boy in the back of the head during his sixth-period world history class in May of that year. Salcido admitted to hitting the student. “I smacked him, but not with any intent to do harm,” Salcido said at the time. “I just told him to wake up.” The student told KPCC at the time that Salcido also teased him, making fun of his weight and appearance.

What a piece of work.