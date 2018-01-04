Bubba Clinton lost the nuclear codes and then tried to hide it

Shelton and Cohen feared [that] the saga would reach the press and become an embarrassing story. But word of the missing codes never made it out, and Shelton's recounting of it in his 2010 book was, to his knowledge, the first time it had been shared publicly.

Reminding us once again that we dodged a bullet, or maybe a nuke, when we rejected Hillary Clinton for president, news is out that Bill Clinton lost the nuclear codes intended to protect America from a nuclear attack. After that, he then tried to hide it. The story can be read in Business Insider , which fished that detail up from a 2010 book.

"This is a big deal – a gargantuan deal – and we dodged a silver bullet," Shelton writes, adding: "You do whatever you can and think you have an infallible system, but somehow someone always seems to find a way to screw it up."

This is the spouse of the woman whose mishandling of all the classified information of the State Department was described as "extremely careless" by her political ally, then-FBI director James Comey.

It jibes with my editorial earlier this week, asking if Democrats can be trusted with passwords, even their own, given all the breaches we have seen with their camp. They just don't care because they see every responsibility as "the government's job" and forget they are the government.

Can you imagine if Donald Trump had made such a breach? It goes to show the ends to which the media will go to protect these grifters.

It's not for nothing that Bill and Hillary Clinton have been called "the Tom and Daisy Buchanan of American politics," a term possibly coined, or at least used amply, by Maureen Dowd and Carol Morgan.

They were careless people, Tom and Daisy -- they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they made.

We got lucky this time. The pattern of carelessness among the Clinton Democrats is not only widespread; it's consequential.