Bonfire of the vainglorious: Sneering pols boycott the SOTU

Does anyone care that Maxine Waters (Calif.), John Lewis (Ga.), Frederica Wilson (Fla.), Earl Blumenauer (Ore.), and Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) are going to skip the State of the Union address? Of course not. They are, as usual, behaving like spoiled children who have been appeased and coddled for years into thinking their constituents or anyone else cares when they reveal their lowbrow immaturity. Their constituents probably are embarrassed.

President Trump's 2017 SOTU address enjoyed ratings almost 20% higher than Obama's 2016 address. These members of the House claim that President Trump exudes "racism and hatred." What a crock! He does no such thing. But so desperate are these moonbats to malign this man that they will say and do anything, no matter how ridiculous, to further their anti-Trump agenda.

All the Democrats have is their anti-Trumpism. Trump, whatever word he used in that closed-door meeting, was talking about dysfunctional nations, not the people who live there and want to come here. But common sense dictates that we cannot take in every person from a failed state. America, like most of Europe, is being overrun by immigrants from third-world countries who do not speak English. Many are illiterate. They come from cultures that have nothing in common with the West. They will not find work and so will be a drain on the government of whatever state they end up in and the federal government as well. California is toast thanks to its ongoing open invitation to illegals. That state now has the largest population of homeless people and the highest rate of poverty. That is what the left hath wrought. And now that California is an official sanctuary state, the situation will only get worse. American voters in 2016 bucked the well organized, Democrat-controlled system and miraculously, perhaps divinely, elected Donald Trump rather than the so, so corrupt Hillary Clinton. Enough voters were sick to death of the Clintons, the failed economic policies of Obama, and the disastrous race relations promulgated by Obama. Over the eight years of his administration, he not so slyly promoted the notion that law enforcement as a group is racist, culpable for the deaths of black men and guilty of all manner of crimes. He not so subtly initiated open season on police across the country. Too many law enforcement persons were killed by demented people who thought Obama had given his tacit permission to take them out. The SOTU boycotters were all on board with Obama's anti-police rhetoric. President Obama was bad for America; he encouraged black Americans and all other minorities to see themselves as, victims. By doing so, he invalidated the incredible grace and dignity of the black families who prevailed and succeeded after the Civil War, all those black families who voted Republican until the early 1960s. Those families did not teach their children to be victims. Read Clarence Thomas's books and Larry Elder's book about growing up with actual role models. They learned, to the benefit of us all, not to be victims. The same holds true for national treasures Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele, Walter Williams, and others. There are too many brilliant and wise black leaders and thinkers to list here. None of them supported Barack Obama or his policies for good reasons. Today's young people, whether black, white, hispanic, Asian, Indian, or American Indian, or women, gay, or "transgender," are all being taught that they are victims, that they are somehow oppressed. They are being taught that they are victims of Western civilization, of the Judeo-Christian values on which our civilization is based. University education now nearly criminalizes religious belief unless it is Muslim; Islam must be protected, no matter how genocidal it becomes. Same sex-attracted people and people who think they're members of the opposite sex must be valued over and above the deplorable "normals." The progressive left long ago moved beyond equality of opportunity to government-mandated equality of outcome. It will never happen, but leftists are determined to punish those who revere the individual liberty on which our Constitution is based, on which America was founded. The anti-Trump half of the country cannot accept their loss. They continue to mourn the fact that the most corrupt person to ever seek the office of president lost! That Mrs. Clinton's crimes over the past forty years are well documented matters not. The progressive left does not value honor, faith, or loyalty. Its members value only power, political power over the deplorables, those of us who revere the Constitution and the glorious ideals on which it is based. If and when the truth of the wholesale corruption of the FBI, the DOJ, the DNC, and the Clintons does come out, there will be a long awaited reckoning. There are millions of Americans for whom it would be the honor of a lifetime to be at the State of the Union address. Since there will be at least five empty seats, perhaps the vainglorious five will put them up for a lottery. Those five and whoever else joins in their petty snit do not deserve to be there.