Bombshell: Sen. Johnson reveals that a DOJ 'informant' tells of offsite 'secret society' meetings

A moment of clarity may be upon us, as the complex narrative necessary to untangle the web of corruption within the FBI and DOJ suddenly simplifies itself with the two words: "secret society." The words were first introduced to the national conversation two days ago by Rep. Trey Gowdy, who has read so far unreleased surviving text messages between lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the day after Trump's election , and reported that they referred to a "secret society" – apparently operationalizing the "insurance policy" the lovebirds earlier mused on needing in the unlikely event.

RUSH TRANSCRIPT: BAIER: When pressed, the Senate minority leader today said this is all of it, the memo and this, part of a distraction effort by Republicans to take away from the Mueller investigation. Take a listen. SCHUMER [clip]: I think there has been a great deal of activity on the other side intending to either divert attention from Mueller or stand in his way. I don’t think Mr. Nunes has played a constructive role to say the least and we are all worried about it. Mueller has to be allowed to do his job. BAIER: Your thoughts. JOHNSON: From my standpoint, these are federal records and we are involved in the Hillary Clinton investigation and I’ve been saying for a year and half after former Director Comey granted immunity to Cheryl mills June 10 and then June 27 Bill Clinton and Loretta lynch met. On July 1, Loretta lynch announced she’s going to let Director Comey make the call. Yet in these texts, we find out she already knew Director Comey wasn’t going to press charges. BAIER: Let me read that. Text number four. “Holy cow. “New York Times.” Lynch will accept whatever Comey and career prosecutors make. No political appointee input.” Strzok says “Timing not great but whatever. I wonder if that’s why not, no coordination.” JOHNSON: Top officials in the FBI, Loretta lynch new before she said she was going to let Comey decide that he wasn’t going to prosecute. And then Comey testified there was no coordination between the Department of Justice, Loretta Lynch, and the FBI. That’s coming into question. What this is all about is further evidence of corruption, more than bias. Corruption of the highest levels of the FBI. The secret society, we have an informant talking about a group that was holding secret meetings off-site. There is so much smoke here. BAIER: Lets stop there. Secret society? Secret meetings off-site of the Justice Department? You have an informant saying that? JOHNSON: Yes

Depending on who the informant is, and what he knows, if there is a special counsel appointed or a grand jury convened by a DOJ prosecutor reporting to A.G. Sessions, the same playbook that Robert Mueller is using can be deployed. Implicate lower-level officials in crimes, and squeeze them with the threat of financial ruin defending themselves in court and possible prison sentences, to reveal the higher-ups who approved of their nefarious plots.

Maybe even better: shades of John Dean testifying before Congress and the nation on television, revealing misbehavior at the highest level. Reality TV doesn't get any better than this.

An informant! Shades of Deep Throat (except that we now know that D.T. never existed and was a fiction concocted by Woodward & Bernstein and their editor, Ben Bradlee, for dramatic narrative purposes). A truth-teller, disgusted by the corruption all around, is indeed the basis of a compelling drama. It is reality TV, coincidentally unfolding during the presidency of the Master of Reality Television, who knows a thing or two about dramatic narratives and audience interest.

Now Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin revealed yesterday in a live interview with Bret Baier on Fox News that the secret society actually had offsite meetings and that an "informant" has provided corroboration.

Here is Sen. Johnson's interview with Bret Baier: