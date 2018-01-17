Did that new poll about blacks and Trump drive Durbin over the edge?

The growing support from blacks – despite furious Democratic claims of racism – could become a shocking political validation in November when Trump will face millions of upper-income Democratic voters who are angry at his "Buy American, Hire American" policies.

Among black men, Trump's "2017 average approval rating significantly exceeds his 2016 vote share," admitted a January 11 article in the Atlantic by author Ronald Brownstein. "[Twenty-three] percent of black men approved of Trump's performance versus 11 percent of black women," said the article.

That score averages out to 17 percent, or twice the 8 percent score he was given in the 2016 exit polls.

In November 2016, Trump got 13 percent support among black men and 4 percent support among black women, according to the exit polls. That very low support was critical to his victory in the Democrats' now[] demolished "Blue Wall" states.

The poll was "a cumulative analysis of 605,172 interviews SurveyMonkey conducted with Americans in 2017," according to the Atlantic.