Antifa activist forced to pay $11K in damages to college Republican

College Republican Troy Worden sued Yvette Felarca after a judge dropped a restraining order against Wooden by Falarca following months of harassment by the Antifa activist.

A prominent Antifa activist was ordered to pay $11,000 in damages to the president of the Berkeley College Republicans for filing "baseless and vexatious" lawsuits against him.

Campus Reform:

Worden, who has made numerous appearances on national media in his capacity as a Campus Reform correspondent to discuss his ongoing battles with the Berkeley administration and who was voted a winner of Campus Reform's 2017 Higher Ed Heroes Award, remarked at the time that "Felarca's frivolous legal actions were meant to intimidate [him] and hinder [his] political activism." Harmeet Dhillon of the Dhillon Law Group, through which Meuser is representing Worden, said that Felarca has a history of "filing and dismissing utterly frivolous cases against innocent targets" and pledged to hold her and her lawyers "accountable." "Felarca and her fellow travelers in BAMN [By Any Means Necessary]/Antifa need to learn that the California courts are not their personal plaything to use and abuse at will by filing baseless and vexatious lawsuits," she added, with Worden noting that the restraining order prevented him from exercising his free[] speech rights on campus. Now, Commissioner Thomas Rasch of the Superior Court of Alameda County has ordered Felarca to pay Worden $11,100 in attorney fees, according to a Thursday press release, which says Rasch determined that the order "had not been filed in good faith." Additionally, the press release notes that Felarca, whom it identifies as a Berkeley Middle School teacher, was arrested twice in 2017 for incitement of a riot, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer, arguing that the restraining order was an attempt to further stifle Worden's First Amendment rights after the College Republicans invited several controversial speakers to campus.

We covered Felarca back in September when it was discovered that dozens of Antifa activists were middle and high school teachers. Presumably, she is still employed as a teacher, which allows her to spread her poisonous ideology to children.

This kind of "lawfare" used by Felarca and other radical leftists more often than not goes unpunished. It may be that many judges agree with Antifa's agenda or are reluctant to interfere in what amounts to a political dispute. Whatever the reason, judges are usually inclined to give wide leeway to radical leftists in their legal battles against conservatives on campus.

Worden originally sued Felarca for $100,000. That he got only $11,000 is disappointing. No doubt, Felarca will be able to raise that amount easily by tapping into the Antifa network, but the lesson has been given. Hopefully, Worden's success will embolden more conservatives to push back against this clear attempt to stifle political speech.