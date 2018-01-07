« How the NYT awkwardly and indirectly acknowledges Trump’s Jerusalem embassy might be ‘transformational’ | Feminist hypocrisy on Iran brutally exposed »
January 7, 2018

An extensive list of everyone who has begged Donald Trump

By Ed Straker

Having read how "Sloppy Steve" Bannon cried and begged "like a dog" when Trump fired him, I was curious to see who else has begged Trump, whether like a dog or akin to some other animal:

1) "Sloppy Steve" Bannon, who also got "dumped like a dog."

Having read how "Sloppy Steve" Bannon cried and begged "like a dog" when Trump fired him, I was curious to see who else has begged Trump, whether like a dog or akin to some other animal:

1) "Sloppy Steve" Bannon, who also got "dumped like a dog."

2) Bob Corker, who begged Trump for re-election help.

3) John McCain.

4) Senator Richard Blumenthal.

5) Governor Rick Perry.

6) Carly Fiorina.

7) The Manchester Union Leader, which endorsed Chris Christie for president.

8) Conservative activist Brent Bozell, who also, like "Sloppy Steve," begged like a dog.

9) Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who would do "anything" for Trump.

Exit question: Who do you think will be next to beg President Trump like a dog?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »