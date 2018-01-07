An extensive list of everyone who has begged Donald Trump

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9

2) Bob Corker, who begged Trump for re-election help.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

3) John McCain.

The very foul mouthed Sen. John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016

4) Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

5) Governor Rick Perry.

.@GovernorPerry in my office last cycle playing nice and begging for my support and money. Hypocrite! https://t.co/axPAVsLEqx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2015

6) Carly Fiorina.

7) The Manchester Union Leader, which endorsed Chris Christie for president.

If their highly unethical behavior, including begging me for ads, isn’t questionable enough, they have endorsed a candidate who can’t win. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2016

8) Conservative activist Brent Bozell, who also, like "Sloppy Steve," begged like a dog.

.@BrentBozell, one of the National Review lightweights, came to my office begging for money like a dog. Why doesn't he say that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

9) Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who would do "anything" for Trump.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Exit question: Who do you think will be next to beg President Trump like a dog?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.