America should shoot down aggressive Russian warplanes

"A US EP-3 Aries aircraft flying in international airspace over the Black Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27," according to the Navy statement. "This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the SU-27 closing to within five feet and crossing directly through the EP-3's flight path, causing the EP-3 to fly through the SU-27's jet wash."

The Russians are sending a clear message: that they see the Black Sea as their private lake. This is the not the first time this has happened.

In November, a Russian Su-30 fighter flew as close as 50 feet before turning on its afterburners while intercepting a US Navy P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine warfare aircraft over the same area. The maneuver forced the plane to enter its jet wash and caused it to undergo a 15-degree roll, Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said at the time.

Nor are the Russians the only country to do this:

Two Chinese fighter jets this week buzzed a U.S. spy plane that sniffs out nuclear radiation as it flew over the seas between China and North Korea, underlining Beijing’s discomfort with American surveillance and differences in the countries’ approach to the threat posed by the regime in Pyongyang. A Defense Department official said the Chinese aircraft got within 100 feet or so of the U.S. plane.

It's intolerable that a superpower like the US endures this aggressive behavior. Our observation aircraft should be escorted on a regular basis by fighter aircraft. America should announce, in advance, that any craft which gets within a set distance, say, 2000 feet of our planes, will be considered aggressive and shot down. The Chinese and Russians will get the message quickly.

The Chinese don't want a military conflict with us because they are so dependent on us for trade.

The Russians are also afraid of increased economic sanctions. If they can bully us without risk, they will, as they have been doing. But once a price is attached to their actions, they too will stop.

When Obama was president, such humiliation of our military was routine. It's surprising that President Trump, with his "America First" policy, lets these petty games continue.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.