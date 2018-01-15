Agenda-driven 'Time's Up' movement is as phony as Oprah

During the segment, Winfrey focused on the Time's Up movement, organized by 300 Hollywood elites and now boasting a Legal Defense Fund of $16.6 million, headed by Michelle Obama's former chief of staff, Tina Tchen .

Winfrey assembled seven of the 300 "exceptional women" to discuss how to help poor and working-class females.

Among the notables on the panel were actresses Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Also included were a studio president, an entertainment attorney, and a producer.

Nowhere to be seen was a secretary, a nurse, a food services worker, or any of the helpless victims with "no voice and no spotlight."

Instead, each woman declared she would lend her famous name and mega-resources to the cause.

After introducing the multimillionaires, Winfrey asks how the movement is going "to help the waitress, the farm worker, factory worker, the caregiver." (That's a nice distraction from taking any responsibility or offering an apology for her decades-long cover-up.)

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy stated that the movement will serve to "maintain the momentum" and essentially keep the topic of sexual harassment in the news.

Whether the movement will actually get around to helping the waitress, factory worker, or caregiver, especially if she is pro-Trump, legal, and conservative, is doubtful.

But it will definitely not overlook Latina farm workers. Why?

Interestingly, the original action plan signed by the 300 Hollywood power-players was in response to an open letter from Alianza Nacional de Campesinas published in Time magazine on November 10. Alianza wrote "in solidarity" with its Hollywood "sisters."

We work in the shadows of society in isolated fields and packinghouses that are out of sight and out of mind for most people in this country[.] ... Like you, there are few positions available to us and reporting any kind of harm or injustice committed against us doesn't seem like a viable option.

The California-based Alianza Nacional reports a membership of 700,000 latina farm workers. The website states that its primary mission is social, environmental, and economic justice with an emphasis on women's issues. A guidestar review lists their "cause area" as "ethnic/immigration services."

Ostensibly, the Hollywood stars were so moved by Alianza's plea to not forget those "in the shadows," which generally means illegal immigrants, they responded in an open letter published on New Year's Day in the New York Times.

To the members of Alianza and farm[] worker women across the country, we see you, we thank you, and we acknowledge the heavy weight of our common experience[.]

The alignment of a sexual harassment legal fund with an immigration outfit like Alianza Nacional raises questions about real agenda of Time's Up.

With Tchen, an Obama insider, in charge, and with the far-left National Women's Law Center administering Time's Up legal services to those in need, Time's Up may be just another cash-raising front group for open borders activists.