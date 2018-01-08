A hookah-smoking caterpillar has given media the call

The sexual harassment charge against Trump did not work. The Russian collusion charge against Trump appears to be collapsing. A new "exposé," Fire and Fury, has ushered in the latest attempt to remove the current president. On the satirically named CNN program, Reliable Sources, the host claimed, "Reporters and some lawmakers are openly talking about the president's mental stability." He asserted that these "claims [are] no longer just speculation but an indisputable fact." He then enlisted Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame to bolster his argument. Bernstein remarked, "We're in a real constitutional crisis ... where we as a country and where we as journalists have never been before, in which a huge part of the citizenry of our country and the leadership of the country in Congress, privately and in public, openly question the fitness and stability of the president of the United States." Perhaps Bernstein has forgotten the media's constant drumbeat that Ronald Reagan was suffering from dementia while in office. Bernstein may want to get himself checked.

The CNN host complained, "When a president of the United States threatens North Korea by invoking the size of his nuclear button, it is fair to ask about his fitness." Trump's response was an appropriately adolescent reply to an equally adolescent threat. The clowns on CNN would have been much more comfortable with U.S. secretary of state Madeleine Albright giving Kim Jong-il a basketball signed by Michael Jordan. Since 1995, the United States has provided North Korea with over $1 billion in assistance. How successful has that technique been? Bernstein confessed that "[w]e are not advocates here. We are not psychiatrists. We are reporters." He then went on to advocate for his psychiatric diagnosis that President Trump is psychologically unfit. The president is not allowed to criticize the media. If CNN employees call him crazy, he must remain silent. Bernstein responded to Trump's criticism of CNN with "it's not just anti-CNN. It's anti-freedom of the press. It's anti-freedom of speech." In a normal society, revealing President Trump's techniques to his opponents would be counterproductive. However, his opponents are so delusional that they will not believe that they have been hoodwinked by this "idiot." President Trump makes a concerted effort to sound less intelligent than he is. This is an extremely valuable tool when dealing with an opponent. His opponents might try reading a 2,500-year-old book by a man named Sun Tzu. He advised, "He who exercises no forethought but makes light of his opponents is sure to be captured by them." However, this is dated information. Modern media experts are too sophisticated for this. Considering where the stock market is, how the unemployment rate has fallen, and the condition of ISIS since Trump was elected, perhaps we should make "idiot" a prerequisite for being president. Yes, the president is unfit. We have the word of those people who wear those pink hats inspired by Trump's 2005 comments in the Access Hollywood audio. Perhaps they wore these hats while they were performing their public scream. As FOX News reported, "[f]rom helpless cries to primal screams, liberals protested the one-year anniversary of President Trump's election by huddling together in public spaces and howling from sea to shining sea." John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts degree in international relations from St. Mary's University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.