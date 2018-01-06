6 ways nuclear war with North Korea could start in 2018

Politics in the swamp continues as usual. NeverTrump lunatics waste time ranting about impeachment. CNN harps about how many Diet Cokes President Trump drinks.

President Trump recently explained in a major speech that the North Korean situation "will be taken care of. We have no choice." The North Korean government says the U.S. should be "tamed with fire."

The overtures between North Korea and South Korea are nothing more than a brief pause in a seventy-year collision course. Trump himself agrees.

There are clear historical precedents for a war with North Korea. If Trump strikes first, it will follow the Iraq model of pre-emptive war (only in this case, North Korea already has sixty nuclear warheads). If Kim Jong-un strikes first, due to sanctions boxing him in, with foresight that he will probably lose, it will mimic Japan's attack in 1941. Alternatively, Kim could secretly attack America via proxy to misdirect and weaken America. This strategy worked out perfectly for Iran in 2001.

Here are six ways a nuclear war can start. These are just some of the possibilities.

1. Kim continues missile development, and America's intelligence community (I.C.) informs Trump that North Korea will soon pass a point where it can successfully strike America with nuclear weapons.

Trump puts America's decades-long policy into action: he will deny North Korea the ability to hit America with nuclear weapons. A limited strike on North Korea's attack capabilities is ordered.

Unfortunately, Obama and his I.C. got North Korea's capabilities dreadfully wrong, and Kim is crazier than people thought, so he responds by launching whatever nuclear capabilities he currently has.

2. Sanctions against North Korea are increased. They succeed in "strangling" Kim, who, backed into a corner, resorts to drastic measures.

Kim gives a nuclear bomb to an Islamic terror group, who then detonates it in America. Americans primarily blame the terror group who pulled the trigger. Kim's role gets ignored or is never even realized. America shifts focus, and North Korea wriggles free.

3. North Korea has two satellites passing over America multiple times a day, which may have nuclear warheads on them. Kim detonates one, as it passes over America, causing a devastating EMP strike that knocks out America's electric supply for months, ruining farming, refrigeration, gas stations, heating, and much more.

Since there is no visible fireball, Americans don't immediately understand the import of what just happened. Washington, D.C. is trying to figure out what happened and how to respond.

Kim then explains that he took "limited" action. If America doesn't take military action, he will permit aid to America to help rebuild the country; otherwise, he will take advantage of America's weakened state to launch traditional nuclear ICBMs, detonate nuclear suitcases already in place, and use chemical weapons against major American cities.

4. Kim moves a boat, loaded with a nuclear missile and launcher, off the American coast, in secret. The missile is then launched against America to cause an EMP strike. This attack vector evades American missile defense systems. In fact, Kim doesn't claim responsibility, and America isn't exactly sure who committed the attack.

The I.C. is 80% sure that Kim launched the attack but not positive. Trump hesitates over whether to eliminate North Korea and her population with a 20% chance of killing the wrong people. Americans are dying and panicking without electricity, and trust in the I.C. is at all-time lows.

Russia and China enter the conversation, stating that the evidence is not clear that Kim launched this attack. If America takes "provocative and aggressive" action to strike North Korea with no proof, then they will be forced to respond.

5. Kim pursues the historic goal of uniting the Korean people. He launches a nuclear EMP strike by detonating a nuclear bomb at the proper location and altitude to incapacitate only Japan and parts of South Korea.

This achieves many goals, including neutralizing the enemy, avoiding an attack on America, and using a more "acceptable" initial strike. Kim's troops march on Seoul.

6. China blocks the passage of an American commercial vehicle through Asian waters, challenging America's insistence on freedom of the seas. America threatens military action, so China backs off.

A month later, China informs Kim, who is dependent on China for missile warnings, that the U.S. is preparing a strike on North Korea and that Kim must strike first to have a chance of surviving and protecting his people. Kim immediately launches his nuclear missiles at America.

China later denies any knowledge of or part in Kim's strike on America, insists that it was doing everything it could to denuclearize North Korea, and laments this terrible tragedy. Millions of Americans and Koreans are dead.