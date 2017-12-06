Yes, Hillary knew all about Harvey Weinstein

"I just want ... to let you know that Harvey's a rapist and this is going to come out at some point," Dunham said she told Clinton's deputy communications director Kristina Schake.

Lena Dunham isn't the most reliable of narrators, but the New York Times is reporting that she, along with bigshot magazine editor Tina Brown, both warned the Hillary Clinton campaign all about Harvey Weinstein's depredations and got ignored. Hillary Clinton says she had never heard of any Weinstein problems until she read them in the news. Now, all by herself, Dunham might be suspected of publicity-hounding at this late date, but because Brown is making the same charge, she probably isn't.

"I think it's a really bad idea for him to host fundraisers and be involved because it's an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault," she added.

Dunham told the Times. As for Tina Brown:

"I was hearing that Harvey's sleaziness with women had escalated since I left Talk in 2002 and she was unwise to be so closely associated with him," Brown told the news outlet.

The Clinton campaign people are denying they heard any such thing from Brown and begging the question with Dunham, chiding her for not reporting Weinstein to the authorities instead of the campaign staff.

Basically, this is throwing a wet mop in both of their former best buds' faces. Not a drop of introspection, not a hint of mea culpa, not the least willingness to admit they made a mistake.

There is only a sleazy willingness to associate with grotesque pervert Harvey Weinstein and enjoy the benefits of his campaign fundraising money while the getting was good.

As Mike Allen's Axios notes, these charges fly in the face of Clinton's denials about having any knowledge of Weinstein's sex harassment.

Why it matters: Weinstein has been a big donor to the Clintons, the Times reports, donating to Bill Clinton's legal defense fund while he faced impeachment, and hosting fundraisers for Hillary Clinton during her 2016 run. Dunham said "she was troubled by the producer's visible presence." The Clinton campaign denies having been warned specifically about rape from Dunham, and receiving a warning in 2008 from Brown at all.

By the way, Axios is read by pretty much everyone in the Washington swamp each morning, especially the journalism sector. What a pretty picture that paints for their favored candidate. And the news will get around.

What's disgusting here is that it shows how sleazy the moral atmosphere is around Camp Hillary Clinton.

Clinton made a name for herself in politics by covering up her husband Bill's sex harassment activities and going further to help smear the women who were his accusers, many of them, such as Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey, completely innocent and non-complicit in the matter.

Now she's busy doing some sort of spread for Teen Vogue, the disgusting girls' magazine that teaches the sweet young things all about anal penetration and "thigh-high politics." Thomas Lifson wrote about that matter here.

In this atmosphere, is it any surprise that Hillary Clinton would be sweeping accusations about Harvey Weinstein under the rug and then enjoying his money? And after the revelations came out, attempting to bully or deny the people who tried to warn her?

America dodged a hail of sleaze when it opted to vote against Hillary Clinton in the last election.