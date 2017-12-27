Wisconsin middle school caught brainwashing young adolescents into guilt with ‘privilege test’

West Bend, Wisconsin, a city of 31,000 that is 95% white , has a history of parental resistance to efforts by the alt.sex establishment that dominates our educational and cultural institutions to propagandize their children using taxpayer dollars. But that didn’t deter Badger Middle School from administering a 55 question “privilege test” to 150 young adolescents who read To Kill a Mockingbird. Fox 6 in Milwaukee reports: (hat tip: Truth Revolt )

They didn’t do anything wrong, but they promise they won’t do it again. Not as blatantly, at least. Another government school has been caught brainwashing its charges at a vulnerable age.

The presumption here is that people with degrees from an education school have absolute knowledge of the correct ways to think about sex and race, so they should be in charge of deciding what values our children should hold, and how they should regard themselves as they forge adult identities. That’s the theory our taxpayer money is backing, and it is resulting in continued brainwashing.

"If we want our students to be successful when they go out into their careers in the future, they have to understand that not everyone is like them," said Assistant Superintendent, Laura Jackson.

The educrats believe it is their duty to enlighten the vulnerable young minds whose care has been entrusted to them by the state. Adolescence is a time of identity formation for adulthood, and is full of insecurity and pain, hard enough without being pushed into thinking of yourself as the guilty victimizer of people you’ve never met. But such worries do not trouble the school authorities:

“I have never tried to hide my sexuality.”

Lots of questions that suggest topics that a 13-year-old might not be ready to deal with, and plant suggestions:

There were questions like, "I have never tried to hide my sexuality" or "I have never been called a terrorist." (snip)

Here is picture of the test via Fox 6

In a prosperous city whose African-American population is less than one percent , a city where many people work in manufacturing and blue collar trades, something has to be done about attitudes that do not conform to the multiculturalist orthodoxy.

"My child doesn't know what that means and she's 13," said Goldman. "This is the age they're teaching it? She doesn't know what being catcalled means."

"Some of the language in the questionnaire I can see why, as a parent of a 13, 14-year-old eighth grader, some people may feel as though those are topics that should be discussed in the home and not the classroom," said Badger Middle School Principal Dave Uelman.

They don’t admit to doing anything wrong, but promise they won’t do it again. That means that they have to be less blatant in their indoctrination efforts. Parents were furious that their children were being compelled to face sexual and behavioral issues beyond their level of maturity:

This wasn't the first year for the test. District officials say they would have done things differently, but they stand behind the idea of the exercise.

An optional test given to some eighth graders in West Bend is sparking controversy and prompted the district to cancel the questionnaire altogether. (snip)

