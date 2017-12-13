Why Moore’s loss is a bad sign for Trump in 2020

Obviously the Democrat pollsters were right about their projected win of Doug Jones over Roy Moore. The relentless attacks by self-righteous Democrats and their willing accomplices in the liberal drive-by media to paint Roy Moore as an immoral pedophile worked like a charm. Regardless of the facts concerning any of Moore’s accusers’ stories, the constant drumbeat of sexual assault by Roy Moore seemed to be enough to wear down many of his supporters while energizing the opposition against him. What’s even more significant for the Democrats is that Doug Jones won in a highly red state that Donald Trump won by well over twenty points. This is huge for the Democrats moving forward to the next Presidential election and will play the biggest part in their strategy to defeat President Trump.

So it’s no coincidence that President Trump’s sexual assault accusers reemerged just days before the Alabama Senate election. And it’s no coincidence that many Democrats came out and demanded that President Trump resign. The battle for the Presidency in 2020 for the Democrats has begun. The strategy to defeat President Trump in 2020 will be exactly what defeated Roy Moore last night. Democrats and their willing accomplices in the liberal drive-by media will continue to paint President Trump as a serial sexual abuser from now until election night in November 2020. You can bet there will be many more women coming out soon with allegations against President Trump; and regardless of the facts of any of their stories, they will be given constant exposure by the liberal media outlets and the full support of every Democrat in office. Because this strategy is really all the Democrats have, they will be relentless and do whatever it takes to pull it off – even if it means sacrificing more of their own along the way. Their ace in the hole is the drive-by media - which they know will be all-in on this strategy. Democrats know this strategy has a good chance to work because after a couple of years the American people will be so tired of the constant attacks against President Trump that enough of them will just want it to stop. And the only way to get it to stop will be to get rid of President Trump. Unfortunately for conservatives, the 2020 presidential election will play-out in America just like it did in Alabama. I saw first-hand the same strategy work in my home state of North Carolina against a very moderate Republican Governor. While it wasn’t sexual misconduct allegations against Gov. Pat McCrory, there was a constant barrage of negative, and mostly false political allegations, that were espoused at a weekly liberal gathering in Raleigh called “ Moral Mondays .” Those gatherings were covered every week like it was the second coming and were reported religiously by every liberal media outlet. By the end of McCrory’s first term people were so sick of the partisan bickering they wanted it to stop. It worked and McCrory was narrowly defeated – and Trump even won NC. Not to take any credit, but I wrote a piece on September 7, 2012 on this Blog during the Democratic Convention predicting a Hillary Clinton presidential run. I got lots of comments saying I was essentially out of my mind. Mark my words; this strategy against Trump is what is going to happen – and will probably work.