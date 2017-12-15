Why Al Franken Should Not Resign

Did the behavior happen in the workplace? Let’s make a distinction between behavior in the workplace and actions taken outside of it. Sexual Harassment was a term developed to deal with the serious problem of working women whose jobs were put in jeopardy by sexual advances from men in the workplace. The single mother supporting her children, or any working woman, should not have to put up with sexual come-ons in order to keep her job. Many years ago, the term sexual harassment was extended to educational situations to avoid having teachers and professors seeking sexual favors from women students who need an education to become more employable. Unfortunately, we have trivialized these serious problems by loosely applying the term Sexual Harassment to casual encounters between men and women that have nothing to do with protecting the employment of women. There is a difference between sexual boorishness and sexual harassment.

Did a past allegation involve behavior that occurred before the accused person was elected to public office? While descriptions of sexual come-ons are disturbing, the bigger question for me is this: Has the accused man behaved respectfully and fairly to women in his current job. If we are talking about removing a man from the job he holds now, shouldn’t the behavior that leads to his removal (in most cases) have happened while he held the job that we want to take away? If a man treats the women with whom he now works with respect, that should weigh in his favor.

