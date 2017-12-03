Who exactly is pro-'the Russians' again?

Republicans in the U.S. Senate passed a bill last night to increase U.S. oil production in competition against Russian and OPEC production. The bill was uniformly opposed by Senate Democrats, who have helped the Russians for two decades by preventing U.S. oil production in ANWR. The Russian economy is dominated by oil and natural gas production and export. The Russian government has consistently wanted the U.S. to restrict its production to reduce the amount of competition in world markets. Opening production of oil in ANWR is viewed by Russia as an anti-Russian economic policy.

Senate Republicans led by Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have been working to pass this anti-Russian energy bill for many years over the objection of Senate Democrats. With President Trump hoping to sign the anti-Russian bill, the bill must first pass the House before becoming law.