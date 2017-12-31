When basketball coaches become politics experts

I find it odd that people who play or coach sports for a living have become the go-to source for political opinion. Sometimes they are right, and sometimes they are wrong. Recently, Steve Kerr, the head coach for the Golden State Warriors NBA team, told USA Today that our core values as a country are under attack. He stated that there is a lot of "false information" and "propaganda" being spoken by Trump but never offered up what he claims is propaganda. He went on to curse some, but that is about it.

He made mention of a recent column written by Sally Yates, the recently fired acting attorney general under Donald Trump, where she mentioned the Preamble to the Constitution and why she disobeyed Trump's travel ban. Kerr stated that the Preamble describes what this country was intended to be by the Founding Fathers. While this is true, Kerr is wrong in how he comes to this conclusion. If you read the Preamble, one of the first topics mentioned is "creating a more perfect Union." Yates defied Trump when she openly ignored his policy on immigration. This led me to wonder how we are supposed to have a more perfect Union if there are open borders and blatant disrespect for a legal order of the president. If Obama ordered the same thing, she would have happily complied. Her choice was about politics, not the country. Justice is mentioned next. If we do not enforce the immigration laws, then how do we enforce justice at all? We can't. Unfortunately, ask Kate Steinle's parents about justice in a sanctuary city, where politics led to a not guilty verdict in her death. I will concede that murder was probably too much to charge in her case, but some type of manslaughter is absolutely applicable. If politics comes over justice, we have lost the perfect Union that Washington, Madison, and Jefferson worked so hard to achieve. As I type this, I wonder if Steve Kerr actually read the Preamble or just took what Yates wrote as gospel. The next things mentioned are common defense and general welfare. If we don't enforce the immigration laws, how do citizens know that their federal government is protecting them in terms of border security? When Border Patrol and ICE agents are able to do their jobs, there is defense and general welfare. Sally Yates openly defied an executive order by Trump, which was later determined to be legal by the Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote. Kerr went on to mention that "truth always wins out." I wonder if he knows about the vote by the Court. Looks as though truth won out on that one. Steve, the Preamble is not about your politics. Just because Steve Kerr doesn't like what Trump says, does, or tweets, that does not make it propaganda. In 1905, the Supreme Court ruled that "[a]lthough the preamble indicates the general purposes for which the people ordained and established the Constitution, it has never been regarded as the source of any substantive power conferred on the Government of the United States or on any of its Departments." He also said the Preamble was about "objective truth." The objective truth here is that the core values he mentions vary and are subject to the individual, so those two do not mix. Once again, he was wrong. Steve, our "core values" as a country don't mean that everyone has a right to be here. When the president deems it necessary, he can stop the travel. The Constitution is clear about that. When the Preamble was written, it was with citizens in mind, not foreign nationals' imaginary "right" to come to America. Let's put this into perspective, not politics.