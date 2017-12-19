What if they planned a protest against the tax bill and no one came?

American Mirror:

“These protests have never been like what we saw with the healthcare law,” an MSNBC reporter said as a camera man panned the crowd of a couple dozen mulled about in self-scheduling conference room 2456.

“This particular protest was supposed to start at three, it was supposed to feature Nancy Pelosi, and it’s supposed to have hundreds of people, and none of those things are going to end up being true,” the reporter said.

What does seem more and more likely to come true, however, is President Donald Trump’s promise to Americans to deliver a tax cut this year.

MSNBC reports the GOP appears to have enough support in the U.S. Senate to pass tax cuts in the near future.

“There has been this protest effort to stop this and slow it down, but it’s increasingly likely that the passage of this tax bill is more or less a foregone conclusion at this point … ,” the reporter said.

The paltry protest follows heated words from Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who have been working to convince Americans that a cut to their tax bill is a bad thing.

Last week, Pelosi described the Republican tax bill as an “Armageddon” that would lead to the “end of the world.”

“This, healthcare, the debate on healthcare is life-death. This is Armageddon. This is a very big deal,” the 77 year old career politician said at a Capitol Hill press conference. “Because you know why? There’s really a very hard way to come back from this. They take us farther, more deeply into debt. What can you do but raise takes?”

Pelosi was immediately corrected at the press conference by Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, who framed the tax cuts as a “debt tax.”

“Look, I’m not going to say it’s the end of the world, and Nancy didn’t mean it’s the end of the world, but one ought not diminish the consequences of passing this bill,” Hoyer said.