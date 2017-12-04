WaPo dismisses Jew-hatred

To The Washington Post editors, the fact that more than half of all religious hate crimes in the U.S. are directed against Jews is not particularly troubling... and never has been. But now that Muslim hate crimes have increased to 1/4 of all hate crimes, the Post reports that fact as “particularly troubling.” Can the Post be any more blatant in their enmity toward Jews? Anti-Semitism in the media has been steady for at least a hundred years. The United States media did minimal if any reporting while 90% of European Jews were viciously murdered during the Holocaust even though they knew full well what was going on.

The Washington Post’s “Hate rises year after year” (11/26/17) reveals Jew Hatred but dismisses it as if it were a “given.” This egregious reporting has no place in today’s society and in fact ends up being complicit in the enhancement of the oldest hatred -- by downplaying it. For all the bigotry and hateful claims that have been bandied about, the top media sources would do well if they spent more time in front of the mirror, looking inward.