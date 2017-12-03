UK critics of Trump’s Islam video re-tweet would have a point if…

It’s Sunday, and in days long ago the Sunday newspaper comics section was a weekly treat. I suppose they continue to be published, but I have not read a Sunday paper in a long time, except for the occasional New York Times delivered to guests at a hotel I happen to be staying at, and the NYT never bothered with comic strips.

So, I am happy to pass along, with no small; amount of nostalgia, a comic strip critique of the reaction to President Trump’s re-tweet of some videos depicting Islamic violence. It comes from Doug Ross, whose work we have featured before.