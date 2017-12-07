Turning Virginia blue

We've heard a lot about the growing number of federal employees who live in Virginia. They are also voting and donating to Democrats in large numbers, as David French wrote :

A few weeks ago, we watched Democrats take another step toward making Virginia permanently blue. They had a great turnout and lots of victories, and they set the table for Virginia to go blue in 2020.

While there are certainly some biased, partisan conservatives in the federal bureaucracy, the ideological imbalance in the civil service is striking. It's not quite at university-faculty levels, but it's getting close. For example, in the 2016 election cycle, Hillary Clinton received an astounding 95 percent of all federal-employee donations.

Over at the Department of Justice, it is 90%! The DOJ is where the investigations happen.

Is it unreasonable for people who live in flyover country to be skeptical of lawyers and bureaucrats in a department that donated 90% to Mrs. Clinton?

As French wrote, there is also a terrible danger of groupthink under such circumstances. It discourages creativity, especially if the person proposing a new idea does not support the favored candidate.

Beyond turning Virginia and most of Maryland's suburbs rather blue, this is a threat to our democracy.

How can a federal bureaucracy be so different from the people it serves?

President Trump won 31 states, or 306 electoral votes. On a county-by-county basis, the U.S. is a red sea with islets of blue.

Shouldn't the bureaucracy reflect some of that vote? I understand that we've just finished two terms of a very partisan Democrat who used the bureaucracy to go around Congress, from immigration to Obamacare. I further understand that it will look a bit more balanced after President Trump's (hopefully) two terms.

We've often mentioned that there is a lack of political diversity in our university staffs. I would argue that the media could use a little political diversity. Absolutely, the federal bureaucracy would benefit from some diversity as well.

