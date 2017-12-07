Turning Virginia blue
A few weeks ago, we watched Democrats take another step toward making Virginia permanently blue. They had a great turnout and lots of victories, and they set the table for Virginia to go blue in 2020.
We've heard a lot about the growing number of federal employees who live in Virginia. They are also voting and donating to Democrats in large numbers, as David French wrote:
While there are certainly some biased, partisan conservatives in the federal bureaucracy, the ideological imbalance in the civil service is striking. It's not quite at university-faculty levels, but it's getting close.
For example, in the 2016 election cycle, Hillary Clinton received an astounding 95 percent of all federal-employee donations.
Over at the Department of Justice, it is 90%! The DOJ is where the investigations happen.
Is it unreasonable for people who live in flyover country to be skeptical of lawyers and bureaucrats in a department that donated 90% to Mrs. Clinton?
As French wrote, there is also a terrible danger of groupthink under such circumstances. It discourages creativity, especially if the person proposing a new idea does not support the favored candidate.
Beyond turning Virginia and most of Maryland's suburbs rather blue, this is a threat to our democracy.
How can a federal bureaucracy be so different from the people it serves?
President Trump won 31 states, or 306 electoral votes. On a county-by-county basis, the U.S. is a red sea with islets of blue.
Shouldn't the bureaucracy reflect some of that vote? I understand that we've just finished two terms of a very partisan Democrat who used the bureaucracy to go around Congress, from immigration to Obamacare. I further understand that it will look a bit more balanced after President Trump's (hopefully) two terms.
We've often mentioned that there is a lack of political diversity in our university staffs. I would argue that the media could use a little political diversity. Absolutely, the federal bureaucracy would benefit from some diversity as well.
PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.
