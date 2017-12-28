Turning the 'Russia collusion' narrative on its head

There is a growing belief among some congressional investigators that the Russians who provided information to Steele were using Steele to disrupt the American election as much as the Russians who distributed hacked Democratic Party emails. In some investigators' views, they are the two sides of the Trump-Russia project, both aimed at sowing chaos and discord in the American political system.

I am hoping 2018 will be the year of blowback for those who colluded to use the FBI and DOJ to prevent the election and then the presidency of Donald Trump. Tom Maguire calls our attention to an interesting question raised by Byron York in the Washington Examiner :

Investigators who favor this theory ask a sensible question: [i]s it likely that all the Russians involved in the attempt to influence the 2016 election were lying, scheming, Kremlin-linked, Putin-backed enemies of America – except the Russians who talked to Christopher Steele?



Christopher Steele.

The idea that the Russians favored Trump has always struck me as ridiculous. Putin had already discovered that nine-figure donations to the Clinton Foundation would buy permission to start cornering the world uranium market, a longtime goal of his. And Putin's foreign policy goals had advanced sharply under Hillary's stewardship at State. The mess she triggered in Libya is still bedeviling the U.S. and our European allies, who are drowning under waves of refugees. From his point of view, what's not to like about a Hillary presidency?

And as Tom Maguire notes:

[M]aybe there were some right-thinking Russians who favored the predictability of a Clinton regime, even though Putin loathed her. Right-thinking people everywhere backed Hillary, didn't they?

The DNC and Hillary campaigns were paying large sums of money to "collude" with the Russian sources that were libeling Trump in the dossier. In order to win the election!

Now that "collusion" with Russia has been identified as a sin, the Democrats have a lot to answer for.

It's going to be an interesting year.

Hat tip: Clarice Feldman