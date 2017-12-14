Trump’s best counter strategy against alleged sexual misconduct: Scorched-earth political war

Given that the Russian collusion strategy seems to be falling apart by the minute, the only strategy Democrats have left to try and defeat President Trump in 2020 is to push the sexual abuser narrative - which proved to work well for them in Alabama. Democrats saw what political damage this strategy did to Roy Moore in just a few short months, and are confident it will wreak major political havoc over the next few years on President Trump. One way for President Trump to counter this impending sex abuse strategy is to fight fire with fire - and he needs to move very quickly before the tide begins to rise against him as it did against Judge Roy Moore.

President Trump’s counter strategy should be to call for the immediate exposure of every elected official in the U.S. Congress that has used taxpayer “hush” money to cover-up any form of sexual misconduct. And with that, President Trump must also call for the immediate rescinding of every non-disclosure agreement to allow every accuser an opportunity to speak their piece and expose the alleged perps in Congress. These actions by President Trump will quickly bring to light this most repugnant congressional political cover-up and expose every elected official that is currently being protected from accountability for possible crimes. Part of the risk in this counter strategy is that it will probably implicate both Democrats and Republicans, but the majority of Americans polled already seem to agree that exposing the truth in this matter is the right thing to do. But even if there are Republicans implicated, if President Trump can successfully brand the exposure of this huge cover-up as part of "draining the swamp" and holding all politicians accountable to the American public, he may well be seen by the public as more of a hero than a villain. Fortunately, the positive results anticipated by this strategy more than outweigh the risks for President Trump. When the lid gets blown off this political powder keg cover-up of sexual misconduct by elected officials, the drive-by media will have no choice but to report on every Democrat and Republican implicated. The liberal media knows it will not be able to separate allegations against President Trump from those that have been covered-up for so many years by those elected to represent the people and govern this country. The kicker for this counter strategy for President Trump is that the victims in the congressional cover-up have already been paid-off and legally forced to keep their mouths shut. It's clear that these incidents were never meant to see the light of day – and everyone knows it. Essentially, President Trump can spin the pay-offs to every accuser as a veiled admission of guilt by the implicated congressional perps. President Trump can set himself apart from those implicated in the cover-up by communicating that he has never paid off any of his accusers or had them sign non-disclosure agreements to cover-up his actions. While this counter strategy can also turn into a scorched-earth political war with major casualties in both political parties, it’s very possible the Democrats and the drive-by media will not want anything to do with this kind of exposure going into 2018 and 2020. Likewise, Republican Speaker Ryan and Majority Leader McConnell will most probably push back hard against exposing the cover-up because they must have known about it in the first place – making them guilty by association for condoning the cover-up. Maybe before implementing this counter strategy President Trump should call Sen. Schumer and Rep. Pelosi in for a meeting and lay out exactly what he plans to do and see if they have the guts to call his bluff or call of their political wolves.