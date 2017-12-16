Trump bans CDC from using words like 'transgender,' 'diversity,' and 'entitlement'

But now liberals are getting upset that President Trump is ripping several pages from their new-speak lexicon.

George Orwell would have been the first to admit that by controlling language you can control people's attitudes. The government has been doing that for years with code phrases like "Abortion" (also known as ending the life of a baby) and "Earned Income Tax Credit" (also known as welfare).

The Trump administration is prohibiting officials at the nation’s top public health agency from using a list of seven words or phrases — including “fetus” and “transgender” — in any official documents being prepared for next year’s budget. Policy analysts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta were told of the list of forbidden words at a meeting Thursday with senior CDC officials who oversee the budget, according to an analyst who took part in the 90-minute briefing. The forbidden words are “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.” ....“certain words” in the CDC’s budget drafts were being sent back to the agency for correction. Three words that had been flagged in these drafts were “vulnerable,” “entitlement” and “diversity.”

Let's look at these words one at a time.

"Vulnerable": This word has been used by liberals to mean many things, depending on the context. Someone could be "vulnerable" to drug use, meaning he's a drug addict; or someone could be "vulnerable" in the sense that they are incapable of holding a job or earning a living. I would suggest using "lazy" as a more descriptive term.

"Entitlement": We used to call this "welfare." But when it became an "entitlement," it became something that people were owed--in this case, other people's money. It put them on a higher moral plane. We could go back to calling it welfare, or, perhaps a little more precisely, robbing Peter to pay Paul.

"Diversity": Diversity is a code word for ethnic cleansing of heterosexual, white men. The opposite of "diversity" - "gentrification" - is considered a bad thing, because while "diverse" ethnic cleansing is considered positive, the opposite, putting too much cream in the coffee, so to speak, is not. What can replace "diversity"? How about "banishment of white men"? It's wordy, but again, it's accurate.

"Transgender": A whole new word was created by people with a delusion who insisted the entire world accommodate their delusion. We could go back to calling it to what the American Psychiatric Association used to call it, which was simply "mental illness."

"Fetus": This one confuses me. Liberals actually want to deny the existence of fetuses, so I am not sure what trouble Trump has with this word.

"Evidence-based" and "Science-based": These phrases have been perverted to present opinion, and blatantly false "research," as incontrovertible fact. The global warming scam comes immediately to mind. Liberals use this phrase to shut down any discussion of the global warming agenda. Not only has science become politicized, and perverted, but even the language describing it has, so now the words "science based" has actually become a liberal code phrase to represent their perversion of science. No wonder Trump doesn't want to be associated with it.

Language is important because policies flow, in part, from language. If the CDC is obsessed with "Transgender" and "vulnerable"; it is not focused on its main priority, protecting the health of all Americans, not niche groups with political cachet.

Exit question:

1) What other words or phrases should Trump ban the federal government from using? How about, for starters, "substance abuser," "undocumented," "Well to do," "less fortunate," "the rich," or anything with the word "class" in it, or any other word or phrase associated with Karl Marx?