« Bizarre criticism of Nikki Haley for wishing Jewish Jake Tapper a 'Merry Christmas' | Obama tries to claim credit for Trump economic boom, finally gets smacked down »
December 11, 2017

The Washington Post is looking for suggestions to end sexual abuse, so here is an easy one

By Jack Hellner
The Washington Post is looking for suggestions to end sexual abuse and though I would think journalists could have come up with such suggestions over the years, they seem to have lost their ability to independently think. So I have for them an easy list:
 
The best way to stop sexual abuse is to report it when you see it, instead of cover it up.
 
The media and others covered up for Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton for decades, even though they knew about their serial abuses. When women came forward on Clinton to report what he did, journalists routinely refused to cover the story and many participated with Hillary and the Bimbo eruption squad to destroy the accusers.
 
Congress has had the secret slush fund for decades and there were people who knew all about. Based on what's now coming out in the news, Congress is the worst. When you use taxpayer funds to cover up misdeeds it is pure theft and many people knew and kept their mouths shut. It needed some reporting.
 
People at NBC obviously knew about Matt Lauer.
 
People obviously knew about Kevin Spacey.
 
The Catholic Church was pathetic in covering up abuse for decades. Only long and late did the news of that come to light from, you guessed it, reporting. (From the Boston Globe).
 
The media barely covered the Jeff Epstein story.
 
The education community has covered up abuses for years.
 
People had to know about the Olympics gymnastics coach.
 
Penn State knew about Jerry Sandusky for years.
 
CBS and others knew about Charlie Rose.
 
My guess is people knew about Bill Cosby.
 
Corporations routinely cover up abuse.
 

So when journalists and others see the abuse they should report on the people harshly so that the information is published and the perpetrators can be punished.

The Washington Post is looking for suggestions to end sexual abuse and though I would think journalists could have come up with such suggestions over the years, they seem to have lost their ability to independently think. So I have for them an easy list:
 
The best way to stop sexual abuse is to report it when you see it, instead of cover it up.
 
The media and others covered up for Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton for decades, even though they knew about their serial abuses. When women came forward on Clinton to report what he did, journalists routinely refused to cover the story and many participated with Hillary and the Bimbo eruption squad to destroy the accusers.
 
Congress has had the secret slush fund for decades and there were people who knew all about. Based on what's now coming out in the news, Congress is the worst. When you use taxpayer funds to cover up misdeeds it is pure theft and many people knew and kept their mouths shut. It needed some reporting.
 
People at NBC obviously knew about Matt Lauer.
 
People obviously knew about Kevin Spacey.
 
The Catholic Church was pathetic in covering up abuse for decades. Only long and late did the news of that come to light from, you guessed it, reporting. (From the Boston Globe).
 
The media barely covered the Jeff Epstein story.
 
The education community has covered up abuses for years.
 
People had to know about the Olympics gymnastics coach.
 
Penn State knew about Jerry Sandusky for years.
 
CBS and others knew about Charlie Rose.
 
My guess is people knew about Bill Cosby.
 
Corporations routinely cover up abuse.
 

So when journalists and others see the abuse they should report on the people harshly so that the information is published and the perpetrators can be punished.

RECENT VIDEOS

More Videos »