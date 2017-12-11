« Bizarre criticism of Nikki Haley for wishing Jewish Jake Tapper a 'Merry Christmas' | Obama tries to claim credit for Trump economic boom, finally gets smacked down »
December 11, 2017
The Washington Post is looking for suggestions to end sexual abuse, so here is an easy one
The Washington Post is looking for suggestions to end sexual abuse and though I would think journalists could have come up with such suggestions over the years, they seem to have lost their ability to independently think. So I have for them an easy list:
The best way to stop sexual abuse is to report it when you see it, instead of cover it up.The media and others covered up for Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton for decades, even though they knew about their serial abuses. When women came forward on Clinton to report what he did, journalists routinely refused to cover the story and many participated with Hillary and the Bimbo eruption squad to destroy the accusers.
Penn State knew about Jerry Sandusky for years.
Corporations routinely cover up abuse.
So when journalists and others see the abuse they should report on the people harshly so that the information is published and the perpetrators can be punished.
