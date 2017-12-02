The sanctuary state of Oregon finally convicts an illegal for horrific sex crimes, released after ignoring fed detainer request

Sergio Jose Martinez told victims' relatives he would see them in hell after the sentence was pronounced Friday in a Portland courtroom.

The day after Jose Ines Garcia Zarate skated on killing Kate Steinle, his fellow countryman, who was deported more than a dozen times and released upon the public thanks to “sanctuary” legislation, was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison for horrific violent sex crimes that have traumatized two women for the rest of their lives. But he did not meet his fate in prison before heaping a final injurt upon his victims, as Fox News reports:

Sergio Jose Martinez told victims' relatives he would see them in hell after the sentence was pronounced Friday in a Portland courtroom.

Borders? We don' need no stinkin' borders!

Once again, but for “sanctuary” flouting of federal law enforcement, the two victims and their families would have been spared:

A week before the attacks, Martinez was freed from jail in Portland where he had served time for interfering with police and providing a false birth date. He was let go despite a request from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office to hold him so the agency could take him into custody. Oregon became America's first sanctuary state when it adopted a law in 1987 preventing law enforcement from detaining people who are in the United States illegally but have not broken other laws. Sheriff Michael Reese said he could not legally continue to hold Martinez on the federal agency's "immigration detainer" request. Reese said that if ICE had sent a criminal detention warrant signed by a judge, he could have been held longer.

But, the Democrats continue to harvest votes by portraying those who want the law to be followed and dangerous, repeat criminals to be kept off our streets as hateful. These women, along with Kate Steinle, are just collateral damage for the cause of Democrat power.