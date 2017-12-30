The problem of Nancy

She's kind of drifted off the front pages thanks to Harveygate, but Nancy Pelosi is a lingering problem for Democrats in 2018. The old girl's lost it, but she refuses to go away. They might get crazy Maxine Waters to talk to her, but Maxine's so race-paranoid and Nancy so feminist-suspicious that they might gang up on the party and take them to court. And win.

But if they use Maxine to get rid of Nancy, what happens to the plan to use Nancy to get rid of Maxine? And once both are gone, who will make bonehead comments and stupid allegations about Republicans when the Democrats have nothing to say – which is usually – but need to get some face time on the news lest America forget who they are again? And who will provide comic relief? Other Dems are too scared to ask Hillary's help in, er, getting rid of Nancy because Hillary might turn to Huma and the Muzzie Brotherhood, who don't always use the best of judgment and might blow away Democrat headquarters. That would certainly solve the problem, since there would then be no one left to think there is a problem, but... Somebody needs to discover a chupacabra in Nancy's district, killing goats and sucking the blood out of them so that Muslims can't properly celebrate Ramadan. Somebody could make up a dossier where Donald Trump drinks goat blood with Tabasco sauce. Democrats could launch an investigation, hold press conferences... Nancy, your sentences are beginning to end in straggles of dots. Go home. Go away. Take a walk. Hug your grandkids.