The privilege of citizenship

What is received without effort may be appreciated, but it holds diminishing value and is easily cast aside. What is earned through effort is treasured and defended. It is the impetus that drives humans to work, steal, and go to war. Humans gather in groups to attain and preserve value beyond the reach of individual effort. They join clubs, work for organizations, volunteer, and form communities. Individuals who are granted membership in a group receive privileges and benefits. In return, they are expected to actively support and defend the ideals of the group. Failure to do so may result in sanctions up to and including revocation of membership. Why is citizenship treated differently?

Citizenship represents membership in a nation, with all the rights, privileges, and benefits granted to the members by the Constitution. But the requirement to actively support and defend the ideals of the nation has been stripped away, diminishing the value of citizenship. Sanctions exist, but they are applied arbitrarily, sporadically, and inconsistently by excessive layers of government bureaucracy. Rights and benefits are extended to citizens and non-citizens alike, even those who actively work to undermine the ideals of the Constitution. What would change if citizenship were treated as a thing of value to be earned? Would citizens in good standing demand an education system that prepares their children for membership application? Would the curriculum include all of the elements necessary to pass the citizenship test, including the ability to properly communicate in American English, an understanding of the principles of the constitution and the reasons behind its creation, and the responsibilities expected in return for the privilege of membership? Would citizens in good standing support denial or revocation of citizenship for those who repeatedly or egregiously violate the rights of other citizens? Given the wanton disregard and lack of respect for the principles of the Constitution by those who have secured citizenship privileges without effort, it seems to be a concept worth exploring. The unelected bureaucrats of the United Nations have declared that no human should be "stateless," an overreach that attempts to usurp the delicate balance between rights and responsibilities that is necessary to maintain the cohesion of a nation and to provide value to those who have earned citizenship privileges. If an individual is unwilling to live within the ideals of a nation, perhaps that individual should be relieved of the burdens of citizenship and granted removal to a nation with more compatible values.