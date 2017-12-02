The NFL will hear 'Can't Buy Me Love' from fans like me

We hear that the NFL will contribute $100 million to the players' social concerns, or something like that.

NFL owners seem poised to donate nearly $100 million (including some contributions from players) over seven years to support the favorite social justice causes of the players. But in a perfect show of how incompetent they are, the owners will get nothing from the players i n return. No promise to stop disrespecting the national anthem or any other meaningful concessions. Who taught these clowns to negotiate, Neville Chamberlain? Obviously, they are used to trying to buy their way out of problems. Can you even imagine the sum total spent bailing their pampered players out of legal beefs, domestic violence and sexual misconduct issues? It would likely dwarf even Congress and Hollywood. But do they really think this will solve their problem?

Maybe the commissioner got his negotiation lessons from the Obama Iran nuclear deal or the Cuba detente?

As an NFL fan, I find this deal rather weak.

First, these "social concerns" do not need money. What we need is for players to get involved in their communities, from working with the police chief to telling young people about the importance of fatherhood.

Second, I am angry with the NFL because the players are not respecting the national anthem. I understand that there are grievances and would be happy to hear them. Please don't tell me about them when you being disrespectful to your flag or anthem.

It is still incredible to me how the NFL has allowed the actions of a small group of "employees" to hurt the brand of the employer. This is not a civil rights issue but rather players who've chosen to "demonstrate" when they are on the clock.

It's incredible that Commissioner Roger Goodell has allowed all this happen!

So the NFL moves on and more fans like me will move on too. I will watch the Cowboys but I'm done with the other games. Remember that spring training and play ball is about 90 days away!

