The mysterious resignation of a senior globalist at the NSC

Ms. Powell has been involved in an array of foreign policy issues during the last year, including Mr. Trump's effort to broker a peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians. On the president's foreign trips, including his most recent to Asia, she regularly had a seat at the table during his meetings with other leaders.

Dina Powell was the deputy national security adviser. That's a pretty senior rank. That means that many times, she briefed President Trump personally .

But Ms. Powell is no longer interested in being a senior White House official. She announced her resignation recently. And she's doing it...to spend more time with her family.

Ms. Powell's influence extended beyond the national security issues that would normally be under her purview; her name was once floated as a potential White House chief of staff. But her family remained in New York while she worked in Washington, and friends have said the weekly commute, and the time away from her children, had worn on her.

This is puzzling. Why can't Ms. Powell move her children to Washington?

The media seem remarkably uncurious about investigating Ms. Powell's motivations for resigning such a senior post. Normally, when a politician says she wants to "spend more time with her family," that's a cue to reporters to start digging. But nobody in the mainstream media seems interested.

Maybe that's because Ms. Powell is in the "globalist" camp, pushing President Trump to the left on a whole host of issues.

In a White House fractured by tribal divisions, Ms. Powell has been a prominent member of the New York camp affiliated with Mr. Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Her departure will remove one of the figures who has resisted the more hard-line policies advocated by the nationalist wing associated with Stephen K. Bannon, who stepped down over the summer as the president's chief strategist.

That still doesn't explain the resignation. One clue might be found in her main area of responsibility:

An Egyptian-born Coptic Christian who grew up in Texas, Ms. Powell helped mitigate the perception that the Trump peace team was stocked with staunchly pro-Israel figures like Mr. Kushner, Mr. Greenblatt, and David M. Friedman, the ambassador to Israel – all of whom are Orthodox Jews.

So there is a perception that Ms. Powell is not "staunchly pro-Israel." And what was the main news in foreign policy last week? President Trump announced the obvious: that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Less than a week later, Ms. Powell resigns...to spend more time with her family.

We have to play connect the dots to figure out why Ms. Powell left, because she's a media darling.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at Newsmachete.com.