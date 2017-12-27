The left should study what Nazism really was

Recently, Newsweek published an opinion piece by staff writer, Christina Maza, who specializes religion and extremism, titled “How Trump and the Nazis Stole Christmas to Promote White Nationalism.” Whatever her intent, Maza ends up minimizing Nazism. What Maza failed to mention in her article are Trump's gas chambers in Washington D.C. She also forgot to mention the firing squads where dozens of political opponents are shot. Or how Trump has held prisoners since January 20th, starving them to starve because he refuses to feed them. The list could go on. Since Trump and his voters are Nazis, the atrocities should have been placed in her column.

Instead, Maza downplayed how horrible Nazism was to the Jewish people. She wrote mindless drivel stating that by saying you want a “white Christmas” you are a Nazi because the Nazis liked Christmas. This, evidently, marks the depths of Nazi deviltry as far as she is concerned. In truth, she has no idea what the Jewish people went through. The outrageous claims continue through the piece. She asserts that Trump was trying to politicize Christmas by making speeches in front of Christmas trees. By using Nazism as a means to criticize the president, and his voters, she has run out of arguments. However, she conveniently forgot to mention that Obama gave speeches in front of Christmas trees as well. So, by her logic, Obama is a Nazi and a white supremacist? How interesting. Maza makes several comments about “evangelical white nationalists.” She ignores the fact that being an evangelical Christian is not restricted to one skin color. There are tens of thousands of black evangelicals as well. She doesn’t bother making contact with any of them to ask. She simply assumes they agree that “white Christmas” refers to skin color, not the color of snow. She goes on to state that Trump excluded the Muslim religion during Christmas. Well, whose choice is that? Christians don’t tell people they cannot turn away from their sin, and follow Jesus Christ. A Muslim chooses not to follow Christ. Instead, he worships a false god. Where was Maza during Ramadan? Why wasn’t she advocating for those who are not Muslim? Why wasn’t she writing anything criticizing Muslims for not letting non-Muslims in mosques during that time? Since Maza is supposed to cover extremism, and feels compelled to write about religion, she should write about Ramadan deaths rising from 421 in 2016 to 1,627 in 2017. Instead, she criticizes the president for standing in front of a Christmas tree during Christmas.