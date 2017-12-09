The gospel according to the swamp

Obama gave 150 billion dollars to Iran. Iran is the chief sponsor of jihadist terrorism and has sworn to destroy Israel, supports Hamas and Hezb'allah, and will have nuclear weapons.

The swamp has told us that the following events are nothing for us to worry or concern ourselves about. We deplorables, clinging to our guns and religion, should simply accept these and not question them.

Obama and Hillary approved the sale of 20% of our uranium to Russia. Hillary received over $150 million to her foundation. Bill Clinton got speaking gigs in Moscow paying about $500,000.

Trump contacting the Russians to have them vote against the U.N. resolution to condemn Israel in December 2016 warrants an investigation, but not the sale of uranium to the Russians or the gift of $150 billion to Iran.

Hillary and the DNC, through their attorneys, paid Fusion GPS to pay Christopher Steele, a British spy, to manufacture opposition research, using anonymous paid Russians as sources.

This phony report was called a "dossier" to make it sound important.

The dossier was shopped and leaked to the press and also given to John McCain, always ready and willing to stab a Republican, who gave it to the FBI.

Bruce Ohr, the number-four man in the Obama Justice Department, met with the Fusion people and Steele in November 2016, after Trump defeated Hillary. We are not supposed to know why the Obama DOJ met with Steele.

In October 2016, the Obama Justice Department filed an application for a FISA warrant to spy on the Donald Trump campaign.

It appears that FBI agent Peter Strzok was involved in the FISA warrant process. Strzok has been a busy boy. In spring 2016, he corrected James Comey's exoneration letter of Hillary, written before Comey had interviewed Hillary, to change the words "grossly negligent" to "extremely careless."

It seems that Comey was too dumb to realize that the words "grossly negligent" meant that Hillary had violated the law, so Strzok changed the wording.

Evidently, Bill Clinton did not get a copy of the exoneration letter. Bill wanted to be sure, so he met with Obama's attorney general, Lynch, by "accident," at an airport, several days before FBI agent Strzok questioned Hillary, not under oath. Why bother to question under oath when the fix is in? Bubba could have saved himself a trip to the airport.

Hillary lost the election, so she and the swamp blamed the loss on Russian "interference" with our election. The DNC claims that it was hacked, but it refused to have the FBI inspect its computers, so the FBI accepted the DNC's assertion that it was hacked.

Trump fired Comey because Comey is basically dumb, dishonest, and incompetent. Even the Dems wanted Comey fired. Comey needed a ghostwriter, Strzok, to correctly write an exoneration letter.

Comey illegally leaked a memo to force a special counsel.

On March 2, 2017, Jeff Sessions, our A.G., recused himself from anything dealing with "Russia." We learned on December 8, 2017 that Sessions was cleared on March 7, 2017 of any improper "contact with the Russians." But Sessions has not un-recused himself.

Rod Rosenstein, deputy A.G., appointed Robert Mueller, Comey's pal. The law requires that the appointment order specify the crimes to be investigated.

But Rosentstein appointed Mueller to investigate anything dealing with Russia, without specifying what crime or crimes were committed.

Mueller hired 20 attorneys who hate Trump; have worked for Obama and Hillary; and have donated to Obama, Hillary, and other Dems.

Mueller also hired Strzok. Strzok is a busy boy. He is having an affair with a Justice Department attorney, also on Mueller's staff until September 2017. He sent her numerous texts detailing his hate of Trump, in addition to ghostwriting Comey's exoneration letter of Hillary and questioning Flynn.

Strzok also interviewed Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills. He gave both immunity.

Strzok questioned Flynn in January 2017 about Flynn's contacts with the Russians. It was an ambush interview at the W.H. Flynn did not have an attorney present.

Flynn had contacted the Russian ambassador in December 2016 to lobby Russia to vote against the U.N. resolution to condemn Israel for its settlement policy. The U.N. Security Council voted 14-0 to condemn Israel, with Obama abstaining.

Flynn also contacted the Russians to lobby against retaliation by the Russians for the Obama sanctions. These contacts upset Obama's Justice Department – namely, Sally Yates, who thinks this violates the Logan Act. There has not been a prosecution under the Logan Act in over 150 years. Sally also was fired by Trump because she refused to enforce Trump's travel ban on countries designated as terrorist by Obama and Trump.

Sally was praised for her insubordination by Mueller's chief deputy, Weissman. Weissman prosecuted the major accounting firm, Arthur Anderson, in the Enron case, forcing Anderson out of business, resulting in the loss of over 10,000 jobs. The Supreme Court, 9-0, reversed the conviction of Anderson.

Mueller removed Strzok in July 2017 from his team but did not notify Congress about this. Strzok remained on the FBI "Russia" squad.

The DOJ never informed Congress about Bruce Ohr's meetings with Fusion and Steele.

Rod Rosenstein presumably oversees the Mueller investigation because Sessions recused himself. Rosenstein did not inform Congress about Strzok and Ohr. Ohr, whose office is four doors down from Rod, was removed only when Ohr's meetings are discovered by Congress and the media.

The wife of Andrew McCabe, the number-two man in the FBI in charge of "investigating" Hillary, received over $700,000 from Terry McAuliffe, the money bag man for the Clintons, for her political campaign for the Virginia legislature.

We are supposed to trust the FBI, despite the conduct of McCabe, Strzok, and Comey. We are supposed to trust the Department of Justice despite Lynch, Ohr, Rosenstein, and Yates, and worse, Jeff Sessions. Sessions should not have recused himself.

Sessions has allowed the Justice Department to be run by Rosenstein, which allowed Mueller to establish a mini-Justice Department that resembles an Obama-Hillary Justice Department, with an unlimited budget, to investigate "Russian" collusion with the Trump campaign when there is no evidence that Russia affected the results of the election. Moreover, "collusion" is not a crime. The purpose of the investigation is to create "process" crimes to ensnare those whose statements to the FBI are deemed "lies" by the FBI.

If we only had an attorney general willing to clean up the FBI and DOJ.