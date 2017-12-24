Thankful for bile

Discussing the ultimate demise of Hillary Clinton, my brother observes that thinking about poor Hillary choking on her own bile makes him smile. I admit to satisfaction in contemplating such a scene. Hillary is an example of a human life given over to excessive self-love. She can't know normal emotions such as love of spouse, enjoyment of good company, and just plain innocent fun. Everything to her is, and always has been, devoted unbendingly to the purpose of total power over others.

That is, her whole world has been devoted to commanding the fear or adoration of others. She has sought to be a god, a colossus striding the earth, rather than to develop herself into a well rounded, lovable person. Hillary no doubt takes pride in her ability to lie at the drop of a hat, to be so nasty and crabby that people do everything to avoid her. She emerges as something of a Gollum figure crippled by narcissism and indulgence of evil. The figures like Hillary Clinton who come to mind are the monsters of the 20th century – the German guy, the Russian and Georgian guys, the Chinese guy, the Cambodian guy, the North Korean guys. Is this over the top? Maybe. But one suspects that the system in which she operated is all that kept Madame Defarge Hillary from fitting right in with that crowd. Several million of us have pretty good insight into what's going to happen to Hillary once she cashes in all those ill gotten chips – to her and Harvey and a long queue of other bad people. She has wasted her life. All her talents have been devoted to hoodwinking people, double-crossing them, taking unfair advantage, abusing them, cheating them, selling them out, playing crookedly, reaching, and grasping treacherously, always and ever for the lowest possible rung on the moral ladder. She took what God gave her and made it into something ugly and repulsive. Once she has finally gone, we will sigh with relief, guiltily thankful for bile.