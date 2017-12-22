Suddenly, tax reform bill critics change their tune

The "tax cuts for the rich" complaint about the just passed tax reform bill is morphing into its polar opposite. Trump-hating Atlantic Magazine editor David Frum has identified a new victim class the GOP is hurting, and it ain't the poor and the powerless: Most Americans will probably see a tax cut in 2018 and for at least a few years thereafter. But upper-income professionals in blue states will be hammered immediately and hard. https://t.co/w4uKHcnbWS

— David Frum (@davidfrum) December 21, 2017 Wait a minute! So who is the party of the rich these days? I eagerly await the voter turnout efforts next November in the black and Hispanic communities, as well as those of the labor unions, under the banner of "Trump's tax cuts unfair to upper-income people!"