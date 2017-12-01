Steve Bannon, friend of Israel

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon gave the keynote speech at the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) dinner, November 12, in New York City. The event was covered by the Times of Israel and a publication called the Jewish Voice, but not by any of the usual major media suspects. But then, covering a Steve Bannon speech to a Zionist organization likely would be inconvenient to a media that has smeared Bannon as anti-Semitic. Another VIP at this dinner was another former White House aide Dr. Sebastian Gorka, also the target of smears that he is anti-Semitic. A third former Trump aide was also present: former press secretary Sean Spicer. Other VIPs at this ZOA dinner included former senator Joseph I. Lieberman and Alan Dershowitz, both of whom are eloquent defenders of Israel and spokesmen for civil rights. Would they have appeared at a dinner featuring anti-Semites?

Another VIP at this event was Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), rumored to be the next CIA director if the current director, Mike Pompeo replaces secretary of state Rex W. Tillerson. In his remarks, Cotton referred to Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. According to the account in The Times of Israel, Bannon, three times, called the media "'the opposition party." Perhaps the media wanted to drive this point home by spiking reports of the ZOA dinner. The Times of Israel account also included this Bannon comment: "We're leading an insurgency movement against the Republican establishment, against the permanent global class in Washington, D.C." Yet another reason for the media to suppress reports of Bannon statements, except twisted reports intended to smear this political reformer committed to draining the swamp. In his inaugural address, President Trump declared: "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer." But a hostile media that refuse to report the statements of conservative activists cannot claim to honor the spirit of the First Amendment. How free can a media be that try to silence the voices of a people striving, themselves, to be free themselves of corrupt government under the iron-fisted control of arrogant aggrandizers?