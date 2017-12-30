State Department releases Huma Abedin emails found on Weiner laptop
The State Department released hundreds of emails from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin found on the laptop of her ex-husband, Anthony Weiner. The release was the result of a FOIA suit brought by Judicial Watch.
At least four of the emails were marked "classified."
One November 2010 document that was released shows Abedin forwarding an email to an address titled "Anthony Campaign."
Former FBI [d]irector James Comey said during a congressional hearing earlier this year that he believed [that] Abedin regularly forwarded emails to Weiner for him to print out so she could give them to Clinton.
Comey famously said in July 2016 that Clinton was "extremely careless" in her handling of classified emails on a private server.
That 2010 email was a "callsheet" to Clinton about her upcoming call to Saudi [f]oreign [m]inister Prince Saud al-Faisal to warn about an imminent leak of U.S. diplomatic cables – so-called Cablegate – from WikiLeaks.
The rest of the document is redacted and marked classified as of August 2015.
Abedin is a longtime aide to Clinton who worked at the State Department and on Clinton's campaign.
The emails indicate that Clinton was still invested in party politics despite her [C]abinet position. In one April 2011 email, Abedin informs her that Florida [r]ep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz had been selected as chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.
"Is she leaving the Congress?" Clinton replied.
It also shows Abedin in her role as Clinton's gatekeeper.
"Love when people send her schedule stuff direct," Abedin sarcastically wrote in an email to a colleague in December 2011, after someone emailed Clinton directly to ask her to speak at a conference.
At the time of the emails, Abedin was married to Weiner, a onetime Democratic congressman who began a 21-month prison sentence last month after being convicted of sexting a 15-year-old girl.
Abedin has since filed for divorce.
The Abedin emails jolted the 2016 presidential race after Comey told Congress just days before the election that FBI agents had found more of Clinton's messages.
More evidence of "extremely careless" handling of classified emails.
No one seems very interested. The N.Y. Times and WaPo are not covering the release, nor are other major news organizations. It's a non-story that's part of a non-scandal involving an FBI person of non-interest – a perfect metaphor for how the entire email episode disappears down the rabbit hole.
The Justice Department is interested, of course, but the decision to fully investigate the matter will be handled by career prosecutors – all of whom have demonstrated a reluctance to get to the bottom of the scandal.
Unless something completely surprising and unexpected happens, Hillary Clinton will have gotten away with crimes that have sent others to jail. But can't the same be said of almost every Clinton scandal of the last 25 years?
The State Department released hundreds of emails from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin found on the laptop of her ex-husband, Anthony Weiner. The release was the result of a FOIA suit brought by Judicial Watch.
At least four of the emails were marked "classified."
One November 2010 document that was released shows Abedin forwarding an email to an address titled "Anthony Campaign."
Former FBI [d]irector James Comey said during a congressional hearing earlier this year that he believed [that] Abedin regularly forwarded emails to Weiner for him to print out so she could give them to Clinton.
Comey famously said in July 2016 that Clinton was "extremely careless" in her handling of classified emails on a private server.
That 2010 email was a "callsheet" to Clinton about her upcoming call to Saudi [f]oreign [m]inister Prince Saud al-Faisal to warn about an imminent leak of U.S. diplomatic cables – so-called Cablegate – from WikiLeaks.
The rest of the document is redacted and marked classified as of August 2015.
Abedin is a longtime aide to Clinton who worked at the State Department and on Clinton's campaign.
The emails indicate that Clinton was still invested in party politics despite her [C]abinet position. In one April 2011 email, Abedin informs her that Florida [r]ep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz had been selected as chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.
"Is she leaving the Congress?" Clinton replied.
It also shows Abedin in her role as Clinton's gatekeeper.
"Love when people send her schedule stuff direct," Abedin sarcastically wrote in an email to a colleague in December 2011, after someone emailed Clinton directly to ask her to speak at a conference.
At the time of the emails, Abedin was married to Weiner, a onetime Democratic congressman who began a 21-month prison sentence last month after being convicted of sexting a 15-year-old girl.
Abedin has since filed for divorce.
The Abedin emails jolted the 2016 presidential race after Comey told Congress just days before the election that FBI agents had found more of Clinton's messages.
More evidence of "extremely careless" handling of classified emails.
No one seems very interested. The N.Y. Times and WaPo are not covering the release, nor are other major news organizations. It's a non-story that's part of a non-scandal involving an FBI person of non-interest – a perfect metaphor for how the entire email episode disappears down the rabbit hole.
The Justice Department is interested, of course, but the decision to fully investigate the matter will be handled by career prosecutors – all of whom have demonstrated a reluctance to get to the bottom of the scandal.
Unless something completely surprising and unexpected happens, Hillary Clinton will have gotten away with crimes that have sent others to jail. But can't the same be said of almost every Clinton scandal of the last 25 years?