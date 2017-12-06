Some easy questions to determine if people are hypocrites

When the term "they" is in the question, it refers to journalists and other Democrats.

Here is a series of easy questions that expose hypocrisy. My guess is that most of the public will figure out the easy answers to these questions, while journalists and other Democrats will refuse to answer.

If the RNC and McCain would have paid Fusion GPS or any other group millions of dollars to create a clearly fake dossier about Obama, would they have gone after the RNC and McCain, or would they have investigated Obama?

If the Bush administration and his intelligence community had used the dossier as an excuse to spy on and open an investigation on Obama, would they have considered it legitimate or unwarranted targeting and a witch hunt?

If Bush officials had unmasked Obama officials based on this spying, would they go after Obama officials or the Bush officials?

If Bush officials illegally leaked phone calls from the Obama officials from the illegal spying, would they have gone after the leakers or the Obama officials?

Can they name anyone from a previous campaign who has had an investigation of contacts with foreign officials? Or did they always consider knowledge of and connections to foreign officials important?

Can they name anyone from a previous president-elect's staff who has ever been investigated for talking to foreign officials after he was elected? Can they name which crime Michael Flynn violated when he talked to the Russian ambassador?

Don't they know there is supposed to be an actual crime to investigate before a special investigator is appointed? Have they spotted any actual crime yet that justified the investigation and continuous reporting?

Would it be OK if a lead investigator at the FBI were a Trump-supporter and Clinton- and Obama-hater?

Why didn't they ever care when Holder, Hillary, Clapper, Brennan, and Comey continuously lied when they pretend they care so much about Flynn lying about a phone call when nothing was illegal about the call itself?

If Condi Rice, a black woman, had set up a private server and trafficked illegally in classified information while secretary of state, would they have considered that a serious crime, or would they support her for president?

If Condi had a foundation that got massively increased donations while she was secretary of state, would they have considered that not even worthy of investigation? If family members got great increases in their speaking fees from countries and companies dealing with the State Department while she was SOS, would they have considered it suspicious or OK?

If Condi's foundation had received over $100 million from people trying to get a massive deal approved by a committee on which she sat, would they have said that was perfectly OK?

If the FBI under Bush were investigating Russia for corruption on the uranium deal, would they have considered it OK for the FBI not to inform the public, Congress, or people voting on the deal, or would they have demanded thorough investigations of a clearly corrupted FBI? Would they allow the head of the FBI who kept the secrets to be a "credible special investigator"?

Would they be OK if Trump just refused to enforce laws demanding that states honor same-sex relationships as marriages or Obamacare or any other law he didn't like?

If over 300 cities and some states refused to enforce new marriage laws and Obamacare, would they have said that is OK, or would they demand that they have funds cut off and be punished?

If Bush had gone out and said liberal groups who oppose his policies should not be listened to and compared them to domestic terrorists, would they have considered it OK for the "independent" IRS to target them and block their free speech?

IF RNC computers were hacked and the RNC refused to let the government forensically examine the computers, would they just believe a third-party report that the computers were hacked by Russians, or would they demand that the RNC let the government see the computers?

If an RNC staffer were murdered on the way home, would they care and investigate, or would they just ignore it as they did with Seth Rich? I thought all deaths by guns mattered.

Most of us can easily guess how they would treat these situations under the Republicans, but they, especially Shepard, Wolf, Morning Joe, and Mika, along with the WaPo, the AP, the NYT, NBC, ABC, and CBS, may not have the mental capacity to understand what hypocrites they are while they pretend they are unbiased and care about fairness and justice for all.

If anyone wants to look at the fantasy world they live in, one has to look no farther than many of them pretending that now they understand that the Clintons should have left in the 1990s. These same people wholeheartedly supported the Clintons in 2016, even though they knew that Bill and Hillary had systematically physically and mentally abused women for decades and knew how the Clintons and their staffs sought to destroy any woman who got in the way of their unending quest for power and wealth. But now, in 2017, they all of a sudden care about the women.

We should all say BS. They are only pretending to care.