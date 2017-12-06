Snowflakes resent being referred to as 'snowflakes'
Your daily schadenfreude today is a delicious mix of blissful ignorance and total obliviousness demonstrated by young people who show no signs of growing into adults anytime soon.
An insurance company conducted a survey and found that 72% of 16- to 24-year-olds don't like being referred to as "snowflakes." But the kicker from this survey is that 72% believe that being called a "snowflake" damages their mental health.
Oh. My. Goodness.
The "snowflake generation" is a disparaging term now commonly used to refer to young people, who are perceived to be over-sensitive and intolerant of disagreement.
But research by insurance firm Aviva found that 72 per cent of 16-24 year-olds think the term is unfairly applied, while 74 per cent think it could have a negative effect on young people's mental health.
The figures also show that young people are more likely to have experienced stress, anxiety and depression in the last year.
Almost half of adults between 16 and 24 said they had experienced stress or anxiety, compared to just over a third of all UK adults.
Young adults were also more likely to be uncomfortable talking about a mental health problem, with one in three saying this compared to 27 per cent of all adults.
13 per cent also said they were experiencing a problem but had not sought help, compared to seven per cent of all adults.
The firm's medical expert, Dr Doug Wright, said the term could cause problems. “Our findings suggest that young adults are more likely to be experiencing mental health problems, so using a phrase which criticises this age group could add to this issue.
"Any term used disparagingly to a segment of the population is inherently negative.
Should all the blame for the hypersensitivity of young people fall on them? Or should enablers like Dr. Wright and their professors at college share responsibility? And what about the parents of these helpless urchins? Isn't taking responsibility for one's own life a learned experience?
Frankly, it doesn't matter. The quarter of young people who don't care if they are referred to as a "snowflake" and refuse to be mentally affected by the insult will almost certainly be the leaders and rulers of that generation anyway. They've probably already learned to stand on their own two feet and assert their independence.
There is no shame in giving up on this generation. Far better to contain their warped, exaggerated, hysterical view of the world so that it can do the least amount of damage to the adult world they will soon find themselves in.
